Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider began fighting in the RHONJ season premiere over a rumor about Jackie’s husband

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice 'Sick and Tired' of Jackie Goldschneider Feud as Both Refuse to Apologize

It looks like the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider won't be ending any time soon.

In Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, both Teresa, 48, and Jackie, 44, refused to apologize for their dramatic fight that was featured in the season premiere last month.

The feud began when Teresa started asking her fellow cast members if they had heard that Jackie's husband Evan "screws around" with other women when he goes to the gym. However, when Jackie confronted Teresa about it, she refused to share who she heard the rumor from. That led Jackie to come up with an analogy about Teresa's 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice.

Comparing repeating seemingly baseless rumors about someone's husband cheating to saying she "heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties," Jackie asked Teresa: "How is that not the same thing?"

The tension continued into the season's third episode, which featured the entire cast — sans Jackie — on a trip in Lake George. At one point, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs called Jackie from the lake house to check in, and she explained that the rumor continued to be "disruptive" for her family.

"I gotta do what's right for my family right now," she said on Wednesday's episode. "And it is very, very disruptive. He works in finance and it hurts his reputation and you know what, he's very hurt by all of this."

"All I need is for Teresa to clear his name," she continued. "Let her know that if she wants to call Evan and make it right and let Evan know that it was total bulls--- ..." (Jackie has since confirmed that all is well between her and her husband, saying on PeopleTV's Reality Check, "There is not even a thought in my head — not even for a second did I worry about whether or not this was true. It was nonsense.")

"Is that what he said he needs from her?" asked Melissa, 41, to which Jackie said, "That's it."

"Does she realize that's not a small request?" Melissa later told the cameras. "We can't even convince Teresa it was wrong to spread the rumor, now you think she's gonna call your f------ husband?"

"I think if you really want to get her to say what you need her to say, is to possibly say, 'Listen Teresa, I am sorry for the bad analogy,'" Melissa then suggested, but Jackie wasn't planning on apologizing.

"Oh no no no no," she said. "Melissa, there's nothing in the world that I'm sorry about. I needed her to understand that saying words about somebody you love is so hurtful. She could have made it right but she kept digging in."

"It's totally in her court, I don't know what else to tell you," Jackie added.

At dinner, Melissa and Margaret, 53, then made it their mission to convince Teresa to apologize and put the fight behind them for the sake of the group.

"She would like for Teresa to call her husband, and say, 'I did hear a rumor but we can all see you're a great husband you're a great father — whoever said this is probably a liar.' Done. I think that could help," Melissa explained.

"Are you willing to do that?" Jennifer Aydin asked.

"No," Teresa replied definitively. "I didn't make it up, it was something I heard, and if you don't like it, too f------ bad. When she apologizes to me about my daughter, I'll talk to her husband."

"Told you!" Melissa said, as Dolores Catania added, "I'm sure she'll do that."

"Oh, you're so sure about that?" Margaret said, explaining that Jackie made it clear she would not be the first to apologize.

The group continued to try to get Teresa to understand her mistakes in spreading the rumor, but the reality star got increasingly more agitated and left the table.

"I'm leaving," she said. "Because, you know, you guys are all a-------."

"We tried really hard to make Teresa see the light," Melissa said in a confessional. "We failed. So, Jackie needs to find a way to move on from all this, or else we're all never going to be able to be together again."

"I'm sick and tired of talking about this," Teresa concluded after her friends calmed her down.

Elsewhere in the episode, the topic of Jackie, Evan and Teresa came up when the Housewives' husbands were enjoying a poker game together.

"To be quite honest with you, I have sort of heard the same rumors," Margaret's husband Joe Benigno told the other men.

"Holy s---!" Dolores' ex-husband Frank said. "Joe just dropped the bomb."

"Are you revealing your source?" Bill Aydin asked, but Joe didn't have any conclusive evidence.

"I mean, to be quite honest with you, at any given point during the day there's 10 girls in my house, and none of them talk quietly," Joe said.