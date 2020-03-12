Teresa Giudice might not be done having kids just yet.

The mother of four, 47, said on Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 reunion that she would consider trying for a boy if she got into a new relationship one day — and wants to freeze her eggs to do it.

Her surprising revelation came months after she first opened up about a failed attempt with in vitro fertilization she and now estranged husband Joe Giudice had over a decade ago, before the birth of their youngest daughter.

At the time, the couple were trying for a boy, and had three embryos implanted. Sadly, none of those embryos took. They went on to have daughter Audriana, now 11, who they share with Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, and Milania, 14.

Asked by Andy Cohen at Wednesday’s reunion if Teresa would try again — this time with another man, seeing as she and Joe have now split — Teresa said, “Yes.”

“I would love to have a little boy,” she gushed. “I might freeze my eggs, you never know!”

Of course, it sounds like Teresa is a long way from there. She made it clear she hadn’t started any process to freeze her eggs, and told Cohen at the reunion that she wasn’t even dating yet.

That means no sex yet, either. “I haven’t,” she said, joking about wanting to get her pipes cleaned. “I want to!”

Though she hasn’t dipped her toe into the dating pool, Teresa said she knows exactly what she wants in a man.

“My first guy was Italian, I want my next one to be Jewish,” she said. “I heard Jewish men make the best husbands.”

“I never remember laughing with Joe. I don’t,” she said. “I want someone to talk so sweet to me and be gentle. I want to be beautiful to him. I’m just so done with the whole Italian tough guy. I’m tired of that, I want something different.”

She was also quick to clarify that nothing was going on between her and ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo. “The pool guy’s a dear, dear friend of mine,” she said, stressing that their bond was purely platonic. “I adore him.”

As for her relationship with Joe, Teresa said on the reunion that the two have yet to begin divorce proceedings.

“We didn’t get there yet,” she said. “We’re just taking it one step at a time.”

PEOPLE broke the news that Teresa and Joe were going their separate ways back in December, a source stressing that the two had come to the decision amicably and were remaining focused on their kids.

Fans got to see their final discussion about the topic in the emotional RHONJ season 10 finale. “Never in a million years would I ever want to hurt you,” Teresa told Joe. “I hope you know that, right? I just want you to know that no matter what, I just want you to be happy endlessly.”

Since then, the pair have showed plenty of support for one another in loving comments on social media. Teresa also had Joe’s back at the reunion, stressing that the two had a loving marriage throughout the 20 years they were together despite tense moments caught on camera.

“I was not unhappy,” she said. “I’m telling you the only way he spoke to me like that was on the show. He would like, try to act like this macho guy. I don’t know what it was, but behind the scenes, he was good to me.”

“He didn’t treat me bad ’cause then I would have never stayed,” she said. “We had a great, great marriage. We did have a good marriage.”

Meanwhile, Teresa’s revelation that she would try for another boy comes after her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, spent a season debating whether or not she should expand her family.

Gorga said on the show that turning 40 and watching her children (daughter Antonia, 14, and sons Gino, 12, and Joey, 9) grow up had her questioning whether she was ready to leave that stage of her life behind. Ultimately, after discussing it with her family and after trips to the doctor to explore her fertility options, Gorga decided not to have another baby.

The whole situation didn’t sit well with Gorga’s costar Jennifer Aydin, though, who questioned the validity of Gorga’s “storyline.”

“I think that you are absolutely faking the whole thing. I call bulls—,” Aydin said at the reunion. “You’re talking about something about having a baby, and I feel like you’re making a mockery of people who are really going through it and really doing in vitro.”

Questioned about whether she had similar feelings about Teresa’s potential in vitro journey, Aydin said no.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.