'RHONJ' 's Teresa Giudice Reveals Bittersweet Wedding Day Tribute to Her Late Parents: 'I Wish They Were Here'

Teresa Giudice is giving fans an inside look at the sweet way she honored her late mother and father at her wedding.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa, 50, took her daughters Melania, 16, and Gia, 21, to her New York City bridal appointment, where she surprised everyone — even herself — with a request for a personalized veil.

"As I'm standing here, it just came to me," Teresa told designer Mark Zunino. "Another word: Sempre Insieme. It means always together. And that's on my, um, oh I'm crying. It's on my parents' mausoleum."

A choked-up Teresa then wanted to know what her daughters thought of her idea. "Do you guys like that?" she asked them.

mark zunino/instagram

Gia just smiled up at her mom, dressed in a wedding gown (not her actual gown, though, because she wanted that to be a "surprise" on her big day with then-fiancé Luis Ruelas).

"Don't make me cry," Melania said.

In a confessional, Teresa said of her parents: "Of course I wish they were here. I miss them so much."

Teresa's mother, Antonia Gorga, died in 2017 following a battle with pneumonia, while her father, Giacinto Gorga, died in 2020.

Elsewhere in the episode, Melissa Gorga spent time with her daughter, too.

During the segment, Antonia, 16, was learning to drive, and after Melissa made a quick pit stop at a drive-thru, she took their conversation in a left turn.

"You know that I went to Zia Teresa's party and that daddy didn't come with me," Melissa started, looking over at her daughter in the driver's seat.

"I know you see Instagram and you read a lot of things, and I just want you to know that whatever goes on between daddy and his sister, it has nothing to do with you," she continued. "And I don't ever want you to hold a grudge against Zia Teresa if you see daddy upset over her."

Joe and Melissa Gorga (left) with Teresa Giudice. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty (2)

In a confessional, Melissa explained that she and her husband vowed to keep the children away from the ongoing drama.

"Joe and I always said no matter what happened with the adults, we would keep the kids out of it," she said.

Back in the car, Antonia assured her mom she still maintains a good relationship with her cousins.

"We don't ever get involved in your guys' stuff. We don't ever talk about it. Nothing," she shared.

"Good," said Melissa. "My other thing that I'm demanding is that you stay close with your brothers forever. Because that's life. If you have no family, you have nothing."

Tuesday's episode also saw Rachel Fuda try to convince her husband to expand their family and Danielle Cabral throwing a massive Barbie birthday bash for her daughter.

However, tensions were at a major high when Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs exploded at each other during Jennifer Fessler's southern-themed brunch gathering.

"Why are you still trash-talking me after we made up? That's what I want to know," Margaret, 55, asked Jennifer.

"I'm not trash-talking you," responded Jennifer, 45, who maintained that all she had done was call Fessler to give her "history."

"You talked s--- about me to Jenn Fessler, you talked s--- about me to Melissa," Margaret insisted while Melissa, Jennifer Fessler, Teresa, Dolores Catania, Danielle and Rachel sat back and watched.

Margaret then switched gears, talking over the other woman to claim Jennifer has "no genuine relationships." Jennifer then refuted, "I have lots of genuine relationships."

"Only with Teresa," Margaret interrupted, as Teresa appeared to agree with a shrug.

"You and I have two completely different opinions on what happened last year," Margaret stated, alluding to their drama from season 12.

"Yes we do," Jennifer said. "You're entitled to believe yours."

"We dropped [this] last year when we moved forward," Margaret reminded Jennifer. "You can't move forward."

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I was extending an olive branch to somebody who is new!" Jennifer Aydin insisted, shortly before the argument turned into nothing more than a screaming match of nasty insults and numerous expletives.

Melissa even held up a napkin to hide her face at one point because she was so horrified.

"For as many times as I've seen Jennifer and Margaret fight, like, I'm shook right now at the things the both of them are saying," she revealed in a confessional.

Back at the brunch table, host Jennifer Fessler decided she'd finally had enough. "Okay! Excuse me! I have neighbors!" she yelled, standing up.

And when Margaret promptly tried to leave, Jennifer Fessler didn't let her. "No. No. N-O," she said. "You're not leaving my house. Margaret, sit your ass down."

Jennifer Fessler did, however, ask Jennifer Aydin to leave instead. In a show of solidarity, Teresa also excused herself from the party.

"You know the party's not fun if even I haven't eaten the fried chicken," Jennifer Fessler determined in her confessional.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.