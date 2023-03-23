Teresa Giudice Says Luis Ruelas' Comments About Wearing Her Late Father's Pajamas Were 'Taken the Wrong Way'

Teresa Giudice is standing by her husband.

Many fans had questions after Luis Ruelas, who married the Real Housewives of New Jersey star in August, revealed to her brother Joe Gorga that he sometimes wears their late father's pajamas.

While speaking with PEOPLE to celebrate her new partnership with puzzle game Best Fiends, Giudice, 50, says Ruelas' comment "was definitely coming from an endearing place. I love him even more so for that."

Explaining the significance of the pajamas, Giudice adds, "Those were brand new ... My dad had brand new clothes that he never used. And that was just a brand new pair of pajamas that I said, 'Babe, these are new pajamas that my dad never used.' ... So I think it came out the wrong way."

She goes on to clarify, "They were brand new pajamas that I just gave him. He had a lot of clothes that my dad did not wear and I gave them away. So for instance, that was the only thing I gave Luis was a pair of pajamas that my dad never used. They were, I think Ralph Lauren that he never used. They weren't his actual pajamas that my dad wore."

Giudice adds that Ruelas also really wanted Gorga's "approval."

"I know he was just coming from a loving place towards my brother. He wanted my brother's approval," she says. "He was like, poor guy. I feel bad for him. I know he was trying so hard to just wanting my brother, wanting to love my brother and vice versa. And he was just coming from a good place. And I see that. And that's what makes me love him even more because he's been nothing but amazing to me and my daughters."

Ruelas, 47, made the confession in a teaser for the March 28 episode of the Bravo reality series. He and Gorga, 43, were sitting at a party in a backyard when the conversation took place, according to the teaser, which aired at the end of Tuesday's episode.

"I live with your four nieces," Ruelas told Gorga. "I wear your father's pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving, do you know that?"

Gorga's face looked blank in response to the revelation.

Giudice and Gorga's father, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2020 three years after his wife Antonia died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia.

In December, Giudice and Ruelas shared with PEOPLE how they've embraced their new blended family since tying the knot.

"Monday through Thursday we always try to make home-cooked meals 'cause the kids love it, and then on the weekends, we do our own thing," Giudice told PEOPLE. "Then Sundays of course we always do it together as a family."

Giudice is mom to daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 17, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 22, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Ruelas, who is a dad to sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21, noted that both his and Teresa's kids were eager to bring their families together.

"The kids wanted it, too," said Ruelas.

The RHONJ star said it was important to her that her relationship with Ruelas modeled a strong union for her daughters.

"You used to tell me in the beginning, 'I want my daughters to come back to me, telling me that they want to be with a guy like you. That's what I'd love my daughters to say,'" Ruelas recalled to Teresa.

"Over time, your daughters have all come to me, have told me, 'I want to be with a man like you.' And when their boyfriends are in the house, they're like, 'What do you think of this guy?'"