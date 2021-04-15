Teresa Giudice went public with her relationship with Luis Ruelas last September

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice's New Relationship Is Exposed During Psychic Reading — 'Love Is in the Air'

Teresa Giudice's secret is out.

During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa arranged for a psychic medium to come do a reading for her and the rest of the Housewives. A shock came, however, when the medium hinted at Teresa being in a new relationship. (The reality star has since gone public with her relationship with boyfriend Luis Ruelas).

Earlier in the episode, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga met up for lunch and discussed their suspicions about Teresa, 48.

"I want to know, is she gonna tell us the truth about Teresa? Because we all know Teresa has been getting it somewhere," Margaret said as the trio discussed the upcoming event with the medium.

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas | Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

"Do you think Teresa is dating someone?" Jackie asked.

"She's definitely. First of all, she said she couldn't go to Dolores' event," said Margaret, 54, referencing Teresa missing a group event due to her daughter's soccer game.

"Not one picture posted," Margaret added in a confessional. "She posts a picture of her f------ oatmeal everyday, you're not going to post a picture of Audriana's soccer game? Very suspicious."

"She's also very sexual," she continued at lunch.

"Let me tell you something. If you're constantly talking about tasting sweet, someone is definitely eating that pineapple bush, if you know what I'm saying," Margaret told the cameras.

Jackie, 44, then turned to Melissa, Teresa's sister-in-law, who apparently had been keeping the secret all along.

"What do you think? You think Teresa's dating somebody?" she asked Melissa, 42, who replied, "I don't know, she hasn't told me she is, so …"

Melissa wasn't convinced she did a good job hiding the truth, though, "I feel like I'm probably the worst liar on the face of the planet, but I was sworn to secrecy," she told the cameras.

During the psychic reading itself, the medium turned to Teresa and explained that her late father was standing beside her.

"I want to tell you that your parents are so happy for you, Teresa. Love is in the air, and that they're embracing the relationship, so they're giving you the green light on that," the medium said, eliciting gasps and cheers from around the room.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

"Even the psychic says Teresa is getting it!" Margaret said in her confessional. "Seriously, it's out everywhere, even in the universe."

"Do you have any names? Letters?" Melissa asked the medium, probing to see if she could reveal more.

"I need to stop drinking because when I drink it's truth serum, I just want to tell everyone that Teresa has a damn boyfriend!" Melissa added to the cameras.

Elsewhere in the episode, Melissa resolved things with husband Joe Gorga after the pair weathered a rough patch in their relationship. During a date night, Joe, 41, recalled first meeting his now-wife.

"I tell you, the first time I met you I knew you were going to be my wife. You were so put together, 24 years old, you knew what you wanted, your confidence," Joe said.

"I didn't want any boys. I was just trying to finish college and I was working three jobs when I met you," Melissa remembered.

"You were a hustler," Joe continued. "All I'm saying is, I love your drive. You know, you got to work but just don't forget about me."

Melissa and Joe Gorga Melissa and Joe Gorga | Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

"I'm not forgetting about you," Melissa replied. "I'm right here. I really am. You have to accept that there's a different stage of life happening, it's not going to be the same. You're not going to come home and there's like, three little toddlers and your wife cooking dinner. I raised kids all these years, I just want to feel like I did something that I want to do for me."

"All I'm telling you is, work, do what you're doing, but know how to shut it down and don't let it consume your life. And I love you, you're amazing, really. I mean that," Joe said.

"I love you too. Thank you," Melissa said before her husband issued a final apology.

"I wanted to say I apologize if sometimes I act in a way that I don't know how to control because I never want to lose you," he concluded.