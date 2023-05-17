Teresa Giudice's Husband Says He Didn't Hire a PI After Explosive 'RHONJ' Finale Reveals

Teresa Giudice and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas claim he didn't hire a private investigator after an explosive The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and the 50-year-old Turning Tables author shed more light on Ruelas's friendship with famed private investigator Bo Dietl — but said what Ruelas claimed on the finale wasn't true. "He did not do that. Why would he waste his money?" Giudice said. "He did say it because he was frustrated."

When Cohen questioned Ruelas, 48, on if he was "just saying it," Ruelas confirmed the lie came from frustration. "That's kind of an amazing thing to come up with out of nowhere," Cohen added.

Ruelas ended the conversation saying, "I regret it, though."

During the episode, Ruelas admitted to having a friendship with Dietl — who happened to be digging up dirt on the RHONJ ladies.

Though Ruelas now claimed he's never hired Dietl, he previously stated there was a flow of information. It all began after Ruelas learned that his wife's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga allegedly had an affair.

A giant argument ensued as the rumor — which detailed Melissa, 44, allegedly kissed a man in the back of a car — made its way back to Melissa. That's when the family drama surfaced. She revealed Ruelas had already sat down with Melissa's husband, Joe Gorga, months prior to share the allegations.

But it all came back at Giudice — who wanted to remain as uninvolved as possible. "[Teresa] didn't call Joe, I called Joe," Ruelas said to Melissa. "To tell him, 'Listen, this is what's going on and I'm only telling you this now to get ahead of it.' Because your brother doesn't deserve to have something blow up in his face."

He added, "And I'm not talking about gossip. Bo Dietl, who's like one of the most famous investigators in the country — one of my best friends — brought me information on each person in this group. There's so much more."

He later asked to stop treating the allegations as "rumor."

"So let's just stop it, this whole thing like it's [just] some cheating rumor," he said.

The presence of a PI in the friend group didn't sit well with the other women. "I don't understand why he's talking with a private investigator. I don't understand," said Dolores Catania in a confessional.

Dietl is much more than just an investigator, too. He's a retired NYPD law enforcement officer who opened his own security firm. Dietl is so well known, he's also had cameos in projects including CBS's Blue Bloods and Netflix's The Irishman starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Ruelas's commentary didn't make any of the Housewives comfortable, as he said earlier in the episode, "Bo Dietl knows s--- about everybody in this room!"

Though Ruelas decision to find reality TV dirt through a third party was questionable to most, Guidice stands by her husband. She addressed Ruelas's friendship with Dietl during a game on WWHL.

"Can you defend Luis allowing his friend Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on everyone in your group?" Cohen asked.

The Standing Strong author responded with a simple: "Yes."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.