Teresa Giudice's Husband Says He Didn't Hire a PI After Explosive 'RHONJ' Finale Reveals

After the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale, Luis "Louie" Ruelas said he didn't hire famed private investigator Bo Dietl — though he previously said Dietl "knows s--- about everybody in this room"

By
Published on May 17, 2023 10:33 AM
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas claim he didn't hire a private investigator after an explosive The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and the 50-year-old Turning Tables author shed more light on Ruelas's friendship with famed private investigator Bo Dietl — but said what Ruelas claimed on the finale wasn't true. "He did not do that. Why would he waste his money?" Giudice said. "He did say it because he was frustrated."

When Cohen questioned Ruelas, 48, on if he was "just saying it," Ruelas confirmed the lie came from frustration. "That's kind of an amazing thing to come up with out of nowhere," Cohen added.

Ruelas ended the conversation saying, "I regret it, though."

During the episode, Ruelas admitted to having a friendship with Dietl — who happened to be digging up dirt on the RHONJ ladies.

Though Ruelas now claimed he's never hired Dietl, he previously stated there was a flow of information. It all began after Ruelas learned that his wife's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga allegedly had an affair.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

A giant argument ensued as the rumor — which detailed Melissa, 44, allegedly kissed a man in the back of a car — made its way back to Melissa. That's when the family drama surfaced. She revealed Ruelas had already sat down with Melissa's husband, Joe Gorga, months prior to share the allegations.

But it all came back at Giudice — who wanted to remain as uninvolved as possible. "[Teresa] didn't call Joe, I called Joe," Ruelas said to Melissa. "To tell him, 'Listen, this is what's going on and I'm only telling you this now to get ahead of it.' Because your brother doesn't deserve to have something blow up in his face."

He added, "And I'm not talking about gossip. Bo Dietl, who's like one of the most famous investigators in the country — one of my best friends — brought me information on each person in this group. There's so much more."

Bo Dietl attends the first annual Moonlight Gala benefitting CARE - Children With Special Needs
Craig Barritt/Getty Images

He later asked to stop treating the allegations as "rumor."

"So let's just stop it, this whole thing like it's [just] some cheating rumor," he said.

The presence of a PI in the friend group didn't sit well with the other women. "I don't understand why he's talking with a private investigator. I don't understand," said Dolores Catania in a confessional.

Dietl is much more than just an investigator, too. He's a retired NYPD law enforcement officer who opened his own security firm. Dietl is so well known, he's also had cameos in projects including CBS's Blue Bloods and Netflix's The Irishman starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Ruelas's commentary didn't make any of the Housewives comfortable, as he said earlier in the episode, "Bo Dietl knows s--- about everybody in this room!"

Though Ruelas decision to find reality TV dirt through a third party was questionable to most, Guidice stands by her husband. She addressed Ruelas's friendship with Dietl during a game on WWHL.

"Can you defend Luis allowing his friend Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on everyone in your group?" Cohen asked.

The Standing Strong author responded with a simple: "Yes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Steve Carell
'The Office' Stars Celebrate 10 Years Since Series Finale: 'A Lot of Beauty in Ordinary Things'
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Preview for 'RHONJ' Wedding Special
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Tension Deepens amid Accusations of 'No Respect' in New Kardashians Teaser
Kim Kardashian Is Accused of Having 'No Boundaries' or 'Respect' for Kourtney in Tense 'Kardashians' Teaser
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
'Summer House' : Craig Says He and Paige 'Have More Stuff to Work Out Than We Thought' as She Calls Him a 'Baby'
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says She Manifested 'Meeting a Bunch of Guys' After Kody Split
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )
'RHOA' : Shereé Is 'Appalled' at Her Friends 'Ambushing' Martell — but Kenya Calls His Response 'Abusive'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan
'RHONY' Reboot Comes in with a Roar — Plus Tears, Trips and a Housewife Who Compares Herself to Elizabeth Taylor
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsO6ptmJ_AV/ Verified I'm blessed by my four kids who made me a Mom. You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with. I'm so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become. Always keep your faith in the fore front of your everyday. It will guide yiu as you journey on your path in life. I love you all so much - forever and always @jeremyroloff @zroloff07 @jacobroloff45 and Molly. 💙💙💗💙 22h
Amy Roloff Says She's 'Blessed' for Her 4 Kids in Mother's Day Tribute: 'You Are My Greatest Gifts'
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kenya Moore's New Love Interest Makes Her Feel 'Like a Woman Again' amid Divorce: 'I Just Feel Alive'
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps, RHONY
'RHONY' Alums Reunite and Return to St. Barts for 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy'