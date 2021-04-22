Teresa Giudice — who went public with her relationship with Luis Ruelas last September — got "the green light" from her daughters to date

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Finds Out Ex Joe Knows About Her New Relationship — 'People Have Loose Lips'

Teresa Giudice is slowly opening up about her love life on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During Wednesday's episode of the reality series, Teresa was chatting with 20-year-old daughter Gia when the subject of Joe Giudice, Teresa's ex-husband and Gia's dad, came up. More specifically, the subject of the woman he was dating at the time arose.

"Do you have a picture of his girlfriend?" said Teresa, 48, who also shares Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with Joe.

"No, he just introduced me to this girl," Gia explained. "We were on FaceTime just talking, and he was like, 'Do you want to meet the girl I'm at dinner with?' And I was like, 'If you want' and he was like, 'Well, no, no, no only if you want.'"

"He was so f------ scared, like, he was actually s------- his pants," she added, laughing. "And I was like, 'No, dad, it's okay.'"

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas | Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

At that moment, Milania walked in the room looking to be taken to soccer practice, and coincidentally had dad Joe, 48, on the phone.

"I heard Gia met your girlfriend," Teresa told her ex, who replied with, "I heard Gia met your boyfriend."

"Are you kidding me?" Teresa said, shocked that her daughters revealed her new romance to their dad. (She has since gone public with her relationship with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.)

"It's not a bad thing," Gia said. "Dad's dating, you can date."

"Yes, I'm dating someone," Teresa told the cameras. "I didn't talk about him because I wasn't ready to talk about him. I guess people have loose lips."

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice | Credit: Teresa Giudice/instagram

During his call with his daughters and ex-wife, Joe tried to clarify that the woman he introduced to Gia was his lawyer, not his girlfriend — but Gia and Milania weren't having it.

"Stop being defensive, like, you guys both date," Milania said.

"Well you said it was okay for me to date, right?" Teresa asked, to which Milania responded, "And it's okay for him to date too!"

"I guess I can't keep it a secret forever, but if it's gonna get out there, I rather people find out when I'm ready for people to find out," Teresa said in her confessional.

"Trust me, this is all new for me, you know, like, I just want to do everything right, but I appreciate the green light," she then told her daughters before teasing, "That's it, I'm going out every night!"

Joe and Teresa Giudice Teresa and Joe Giudice with their daughters | Credit: Joe Giudice/Instagram

Later, the reality star finally told her fellow Housewives that she was dating someone after they spent last week's episode speculating. When Jackie Goldschneider mentioned a potential setting for her upcoming birthday, Teresa chimed in saying she was taken on a date there.

"Oh my god, you're finally admitting there is somebody," Margaret Josephs said in a confessional. "I'm thrilled."

When asked how many dates they had been on, Teresa said, "not that many," but proceeded to explain the story of how they met.

"I was walking one day and I was really depressed, missing my dad, and I'm like, 'Can you please send me a guy that is everything I've ever wanted?' On that same street where I said this, I met this guy," she began.

"At the Jersey Shore, my friend Rosanna called me and said, 'Let's go exercise, let's go for a walk' and he was leaving his shore house, so he waves," she continued. "I get all shy, and then we went up to him and then he introduced himself."

"We start jumping up like little girls and then I'm like, 'I hope he didn't just see us jumping up and down!'" Teresa said.

After she added that she was taking the new romance "very, very, very, very slow," Margaret quipped in her confessional, "I mean, come on. Now that the cat's out of the bag, just admit it: you're getting the p---- fed."

Still, Teresa remained secretive about her new beau's name and declined to keep talking about it when asked when she would introduce him to the whole group.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Elsewhere in the episode, Jennifer Aydin asked all the women to bring their moms over for a mother-daughter tea party, because her own mom was struggling in her relationship with her husband, Jennifer's dad.

Having lost her mom in 2017, however, Teresa struggled to remain composed at the event and left early in tears.

"Guys, you know, I feel really uncomfortable," she told the group. "I'm gonna leave now. I just don't feel good, my heart's beating, yeah, I'm just gonna go — I miss my mom."

"You never get over the loss of your mom," she said in a confessional. "And I really feel like I need to go see her right now so I feel like I'm with her."

As she prepared to leave, Teresa broke down in tears and revealed that she hadn't been feeling good about attending the tea party even before she arrived.

"I'm getting really upset, and I didn't sleep all night — I was having anxiety about coming here. I just miss my mom," she said as the episode concluded with a "To Be Continued …"