"True friends, they don't question anybody," Teresa Giudice said on Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey amid growing concerns about her fiancé Louie Ruelas' past

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Feuds with Margaret Josephs and Traci Johnson After They Question Her Fiancé

Teresa Giudice is continuing to fiercely defend her relationship with her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The drama stemmed from the beginning of the episode when Jennifer Aydin finally had a long conversation with Margaret Josephs and forgave her for leaking the news about her husband Bill Aydin's affair.

During their conversation, Margaret brought up their husbands' recent "boys night" and claimed that Tiki Barber, who is married to Housewives friend Traci Johnson, was asking Louie a lot of questions.

Later, while speaking with Teresa and Dolores Catania, Jennifer brought up the exchange between Tiki and Louie — but it didn't sit well with Teresa.

"Tiki even said, 'My wife has been asking me a lot of questions.' ... But why is Traci asking questions?" Teresa asked, before bringing up claims about Traci's past. "I heard she was the nanny living with them and the [ex] wife was pregnant. Am I asking those questions? No."

"True friends, they don't question anybody. That's why I got really upset with Margaret," Teresa continued, referencing how Margaret previously pushed Louie to address the allegations about his past.

"She should just be happy for me. I swear to God, she better stop with her questions because she's gonna really piss me off," Teresa added. "He does not have to prove himself to no one, especially not her and especially not Traci. But you know what? He's my boyfriend and I'm gonna stick up for him."

Things came to a breaking point at Traci's TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park bonding event, where Margaret and Teresa went head to head over the drama.

From the moment Teresa arrived, she was in a bad mood — and things didn't improve when she learned that she was partnered with Traci for a blindfolded trust exercise.

"Maybe I'll go up with some people that I really don't like so I can throw them down," Teresa spitefully said upon her arrival. "I'm just not in the mood today. She talked s— ... this is the dumbest thing ever. It's not safe to be blindfolded."

As Teresa continued to argue about the activities, the rest of the Housewives took turns taking part in the exercise and discussing how Teresa was mad at Margaret and Traci for asking questions about Louie.

"I don't even f—ing know [Traci]," Teresa told sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. "Why are you antagonizing my boyfriend?"

"I am not my husband's keeper," Traci said in a confessional. "He does what he wants, when he wants, to who he wants. And what's wrong with asking a question if you have nothing to hide?"

While privately chatting with Jennifer and Margaret, Traci said of Teresa's actions, "I don't understand being mad that people ask questions."

"That's what she likes," Jennifer responded. "If you wanna be friends with her, these are her terms."

"That's not a friendship, that's a dictatorship," Margaret pointed out.

Later, during the event, the women also brought up how Teresa allegedly let Jennifer take the fall for trying to dig up false cheating rumors about Jackie Goldschneider's husband Evan.

"Here's the thing: Teresa had no problem taking my husband's name, but no one can even ask for a question about Louie," Jackie argued.

Jackie and Teresa eventually began chatting. Of Margaret and Jennifer making up after the drama surrounding Bill's infidelity, Teresa said, "I kinda have a problem with this because nobody knew about this. Now everybody knows 'cause of Margaret ... Margaret is the one who let the cat out of the bag."

But Jackie wasn't having it. "Yeah but Margaret's not the one who put the f—ing cat in the bag," she said, adding in confessional, "Is Teresa really telling Margaret she's wrong for bringing up Bill's affair after what she did to my husband? Uh, can we spell hypocrisy?"

"She took the s— and dumped it out," Teresa continued, before getting cut off by Margaret, who was preparing to do an activity with Jennifer a few feet away.

"Uh ok, we can hear you! And Jennifer has to do this. Shut it!" Margaret yelled.

"Well, you did it!" Teresa responded.

But that was only the start of the drama as Margaret said, "Leave it at that, Teresa. We both owned our part and we're better for it. And [Jennifer] and I are grown-ups, unlike some other people here."

"Yeah I know, otherwise you're gonna look like s—," Teresa snapped back. "You already do!"

With tensions growing, Margaret angrily responded, "You look like s—! You look like s— all last year."

The women continued going back and forth, as Teresa angrily approached Margaret. But just as Teresa did, a "To Be Continued" slate came up on the screen.