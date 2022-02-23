"He's the love of my life. Like, I want to protect him," Teresa Giudice said on Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Storms Off After Claiming Others 'Want to Sabotage' Her Romance with Luis Ruelas

During Tuesday's episode of the Bravo hit, the New Jersey bunch embark on a trip to the Jersey Shore together. But many of them are skeptical about Luis, particularly after a leaked video showed him shirtless with other men at a warrior camp and other rumors about his personal life surfaced.

"I want to like Luis. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but the jury's out right now," Margaret Josephs said during her drive to the Shore with Jackie Goldschneider and their spouses. "Let's not forget that weird video, right? ... And s--- came out about him again today. It's all over social media. People said his family doesn't like him. They also said that eventually, it's going to come out he does illegal things and that he could serve jail time."

Margaret, 54, added, "Listen, we don't know if it's true. But someone wants him dead. I mean, this stuff keeps leaking."

Jackie, 45, then questioned how Teresa, 49, will be able to handle the drama surrounding Luis when they're all together. Margaret, in turn, suggested that Teresa will enter defense mode to protect her partner.

"His past, it's a little bizarre," added Margaret. "She spends a lot of time trying to shut it down."

Teresa was at Jennifer Aydin's vacation home solo since Luis chose to visit his home first. Before making their way to the Jersey Shore, the couple had visited Boston with her youngest daughter, Audriana, 13.

"Luis has got such a good heart and I love how he's so into seeing Audriana," Teresa said in a confessional. "We had joining rooms, so the three of us laid in bed together, watched movies."

While Teresa is impressed with Luis' efforts, her castmates weren't as easily won over — and they continued to express their concerns behind her back. During the group's beach day, some of the RHONJ women asked Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, about Luis' intentions.

"Listen, you know Luis much better than I do and [Teresa] seems very happy," Margaret said. "But it's just like, stuff came out about him that he's so unethical that he'll wind up in jail."

Melissa, 42, said in response, "Can I check you right now? And you guys are all going to agree that this guy is charming as s--- in person."

"He is charming. He's good-looking," Margaret replied. "So is a car salesman."

Elsewhere on the beach, the Housewives' husbands also addressed their apprehensions about Luis. Margaret's spouse, Joe Benigno, was the first to mention how "so much crap" was coming out about Luis.

"They're saying s--- about Luis and I got to be honest, it pisses me off," Dolores Catania's ex-husband, Frank Catania, said to Teresa's brother Joe Gorga. "He's dating your sister. Now all of a sudden, he's doing illegal things. They find out he's going to be in jail."

Added Joe Benigno, "Sometimes, when there's that much smoke, there's got to be some fire."

Everyone then left the beach to gather poolside at Melissa and Joe's vacation home, though Teresa went back to Jennifer's place to get ready for the night's festivities. Teresa then received a phone call from Luis, who told her he didn't want to join the rest of the group.

Teresa turned off her microphone for the remainder of the call, preventing producers from capturing the audio. Moments later, Melissa received a text from Teresa and proceeded to tell the group about it.

"Teresa just texted me and was like, 'Do not say a word. Make sure you do the right thing. Back up my boyfriend,' " said Melissa as Margaret chimed in, "You know what that means? She's going to have a f---ing freakout."

Teresa was next seen speaking with a producer to figure out what happened with Luis. The producer had spoken to Luis in the parking lot minutes prior and said he's "upset," adding how they believe he "feels like everyone is talking about him."

"I told him not to come around if he feels like that," said Teresa. "I told him like, 'You don't deserve this. You do not have to do anything.' "

The producer pointed out how there are currently "stories out there" about Luis, but Teresa had no interest in discussing them. "They're not happy for us. They want to sabotage us," the reality star said.

Teresa then proceeded to storm out of the house and leave in a car.

"Luis didn't sign up for this — to be antagonized, to be questioned. Anything," she said in a confessional. "I'm in the public eye, not Luis. He's the love of my life. Like, I want to protect him."

Teresa met Luis while they vacationed separately on the Jersey Shore. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in November 2020 and their engagement was announced in October 2021.

She shares daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana with ex-husband Joe Giudice.