Teresa Giudice Doesn't Know if She's Still in Love with Husband Joe; Says She 'Hooked Up' with Guy

Teresa Giudice is questioning the future of her relationship with husband Joe Giudice.

On Tuesday, Bravo released the first few minutes of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premiere to their Bravo Insiders fan club, and in it, the 47-year-old mother of four is at a crossroads in her relationship.

Asked by costar Jennifer Aydin if she’s still in love with Joe, Teresa says frankly, “I don’t know.”

“I haven’t been happy in so long,” she then tells sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. “And I just want to be happy again.”

“I feel like I’m living the worst nightmare ever,” she admits, later telling Danielle Staub that she feels like “drinking a bottle of tequila every night.”

She also appears to be exploring her options, showing her fellow Jersey Housewives a photo of a shirtless guy and saying, “He’s the one I hooked up with.”

Brother Joe Gorga even meets up with Teresa and a man who appears to be the same one from the photo.

“Were you guys messing around?” he asks.

“We might have kissed,” the man says.

Image zoom Teresa and Joe Giudice Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort

All of this comes at a time where Joe’s future in the United States remains in question.

The 49-year-old reality star is currently awaiting his final appeal in his ongoing deportation battle.

He has been away from the home he shares with Teresa and their four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — since he began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

Though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

That ruling came Joe’s way last October. He’s appealed twice so far, and has been denied both times. A final ruling is expected in November.

After his release from prison in March, Joe asked to be held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania while he fought the deportation decision.

Those facilities proved to be too much for him, with Joe wanting to get out and help make money for his family. A petition to be released back to his home wasn’t granted but a request to go to Italy was. Last Friday, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Rome, where he has been spending time with family and FaceTiming his children.

While Teresa has publicly stood by her husband thus far, she has also been realistic about the fate of their marriage should he be deported, admitting on the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she’s “not doing a long-distance relationship.”

That bombshell carries over to season 10.

“Teresa, she doesn’t know if she’s coming or going,” Melissa, 40, says in the premiere’s first two minutes. “She doesn’t know if she’s going to be staying married to someone or not.”

“Teresa’s a mess,” Dolores Catania, 48, says. “There is so much stress in that house.”

Aydin, 42, calls her “a ticking time bomb”

But it’s Margaret Josephs, 52, who seems to be the most vocal. “Teresa is cocktailing it up all night while her husband is sitting in an ICE facility,” Josephs says. “That is shameful.”

“You are not the person I met,” she tells Teresa, before the two get into an explosive fight.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Nov. 6 (at 8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.