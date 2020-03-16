Teresa Giudice Confirms She Did Not Sleep with Ex Joe Giudice During Trip to Italy: 'Thank God'

Teresa and Joe Giudice kept things PG when she visited him in Italy following his release from prison.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Teresa spoke candidly about her feelings toward her ex-husband, admitting she no longer felt sexually attracted to him when she saw him in November.

“Were you attracted to him when you saw him?” host Andy Cohen asked, according to a clip on BravoTV.com

“No,” Teresa said as she shook her head.

Teresa took their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — to visit Joe in his hometown in Italy, where he awaits the ruling of his final deportation appeal. The special family vacation marked the first time the family had been together since he began his prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in 2016.

Though Teresa said she was happy to see her daughters reunite with their father, she knew the marriage was over.

“Did you have sex with him in Italy?” Cohen asked in the clip.

“No,” Teresa replied. “Thank god [our youngest daughter] Audriana slept with me every night,” Teresa said. “She was supposed to stay with one of her sisters but she wanted to stay with me, so it was a good c—blocker.”

Teresa explained that her feelings for Joe changed after her mom, Antonia Gorga, died in March 2017 at the age of 66. Her death came just over a year after Teresa was released from prison after serving 11 months for fraud.

“Everything just changed after I lost my mom,” Teresa said. “I just became very resentful, and that’s I think when it died out.”

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Teresa and Joe — who were childhood sweethearts — had separated after 20 years of marriage.

And Joe also acknowledged that the trip to Italy solidified the end of their marriage, saying he had an “aha” moment when Teresa expressed discomfort about sleeping in the same bed as him while in Italy.

“My ‘AHA moment!’” he wrote in an Instagram post last month. “That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected. This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was [locked] up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life.”

“This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason,” he continued. “My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). It was off guard should have been private.”

Though Joe was released from prison in March 2019, he chose to move into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (He has lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship.) Two appeals have been denied, and one is still pending.

Joe eventually requested to go to Italy to await that final appeal.

The former couple has not moved forward with any plans for a divorce, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“He texts me all the time, ‘I love you, I adore you, you’re the best mother,’” Teresa told PEOPLE Now on Feb. 5. “Listen, I’ll always have a special place for him in my heart. … We want the best for each other. I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. And that’s it. We’re going to be the best parents we could to our four daughters.”