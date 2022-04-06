"That's the only reason why I don't want to leave this house. It's the only memories we're gonna have here with dad," Milania Giudice said

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Kids Tearfully Reminisce About Home Shared with Joe Giudice Ahead of Move

Teresa Giudice and her daughters, Gia Giudice and Milania Giudice, are preparing to say goodbye to their beloved New Jersey home.

As they looked over rooms within the house, they couldn't help but get emotional, reminiscing on all the memories shared inside the home — with each other, and with Joe Giudice.

"I can't believe we are moving at the end of the month," Teresa, 49, told her daughters as they stood in the kitchen.

"This kitchen holds so many memories," Milania, 16, said, before recalling how her Nonna, Teresa's mom Antonia Gorga, would playfully command the kitchen before her death in March 2017.

"[She'd say,] 'I'm gonna get the wooden spoon!'" Teresa said, to which Milania added, "And then I'd run!"

"Nonna pulled my hair right there," Gia, 21, chimed in. "Like, if I'd interfere with the cooking, she'd be like, 'Get out!' "

Joe Giudice and Family Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice and their daughters | Credit: Joe Giudice/ Instagram

In an attempt to reassure her girls, Teresa told them, "Now we're gonna make new memories at the new house!"

In a confessional, Teresa added of the family's move, "I can't believe that I'm gonna be moving out next week. I mean, when I moved in, I thought I'd be here forever, but I wouldn't be making this big step if I didn't feel in my heart that it was right."

Milania was in agreement with her mom, revealing that she's "excited for the new house but I'm also sad to leave this house."

The trio then moved into the foyer and living room, where they continued to reminisce on their beloved memories with the staircase and large sofa.

"I'm gonna miss this staircase. Gia, we had your prom here," Teresa recalled, before asking Milania, "You wanna slide down the railing again? You used to do that all the time! This is kinda my favorite [room]. I love the foyer."

Teresa Giudice Teresa Guidice with her four daughters | Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

"Remember, I was right here with dad when we had the family portrait," Gia said of the living room sofa. "[We used this] whenever there was a lot of family."

The reminiscing soon took an emotional turn as Teresa and Milania began to tear up about moving.

"That's the only reason why I don't want to leave this house," Milania said. "It's the only memories we're gonna have here with dad. A lot of things have happened here."

Through her tears, Teresa added, "We have good memories here. And we'll make new ones!"

Joe and Teresa finalized their divorce in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage. The divorce came shortly after Joe completed his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges in 2019. (Teresa served an 11-month jail sentence in 2015 for the same charges.)

Since completing his prison sentence, Joe was deported to Italy, with his appeals being repeatedly denied. Along with Gia and Milania, he and Teresa also share daughters Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13.

Elsewhere in the episode, Margaret Josephs threw a 75th birthday party for her mom, Marge Sr., which was attended by the cast of RHONJ.

However, the party marked the first time that the husbands had come face-to-face with Jennifer Aydin's husband Bill since his blowout fight at boys' night with Jackie Goldschneider's husband Evan. Joe Gorga was also expecting an apology from Bill over the previous drama that unfolded between their wives at Bill's home.

Joe Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Gia Giudice From left: Gia Giudice, Joe Giudice and Milania Giudice | Credit: Gia Giudice/Instagram

When Bill finally arrived at the gathering, he was confronted by Joe over the issue. Bill didn't hold back, telling Joe, "The issue is when you texted that 'f— you.'"

"I'm gonna be honest with you... your wife kicked us out. It's degrading getting kicked out of your house," Joe explained. "I expected a phone call from you ... [saying] we'll fix this. You hurt me."

Bill remained calm in his defense, noting that "a lot of things happened that night" and "I was hurt as well."

"Sometimes we get involved in the women's issues and this is what happens," Bill added.

Joe finally agreed to mend the situation, telling him, "Maybe it was wrong on my part. Sometimes the women have stupid arguments but we're not like that, so it's all good."

"I'm glad we're getting to a better place," Bill agreed.

Though the men were able to resolve the situation, the same could not be said for Teresa and Margaret. Due to their ongoing drama, Teresa did not attend Marge Sr.'s birthday party.

"At the end of the day, she insults the way I look, she ruined Traci's event," Margaret said. "She puts men on a pedestal, even men that treat her like s— she puts on a f—ing pedestal, [like] her ex-husband!"