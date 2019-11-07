Watch Bravo's First Clip of RHONJ Star Teresa and Joe Giudice's Italy Special

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her kids reunited with Joe Giudice on Thursday in Italy

Teresa Giudice and her daughters were counting down the hours before jetting off to Italy to reunite with Joe Giudice. Hours after the couple’s eldest daughter, Gia, shared a photo on Thursday of the family of six reunited in Italy, Bravo gave fans a first look at how the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her girls were feeling before the trip. In a Daily Dish sneak peek video (watch here) of the RHONJ special, Teresa, 47, and daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, were sitting together at an airport restaurant in the U.S. while discussing the details of their travel plans. “So the flight’s to Milan, then from Milan we take a connecting flight to Naples,” Teresa explained to her daughters while seated next to Gia. “And then when we get to Naples we are going to drive to Sala Consilina, and then we are going to go see your daddy!” “I can’t wait,” Gia said with a smile.

While Milania was looking forward to being reunited with her father, she wasn’t excited about the length of travel required to get to Italy.

“Oh my god, this is so long,” Milania said as Teresa and Gia laughed. “I don’t like long plane rides.”

“I know it’s a long flight,” the mother of four replied, explaining to Milania that there are only direct flights to Naples over the summer, before reiterating the details.

“Do we have to go through security?” Audriana asked, which led Teresa to ask production if that was the case before confirming that they wouldn’t have to.

“Naples from Sala Consilina is two hours, so we have to drive?” Milania asked as Gia echoed the question.

“Yea, it’s long,” Teresa said with a laugh.

While putting her head on the table, Audriana said to her sisters and mom, “We are gonna be not even touching the ground for 10 hours.” The comment received laughter from Teresa and the girls.

On Thursday, Gia shared a photo of the family’s reunion with Joe in Italy, where he has been living as he awaits his final deportation ruling. The four girls posed with their parents in the shot, which Gia captioned, “We’re back.”

On Wedneday, Gia had posted about being at the airport on her Instagram Story. And several days before Teresa and the girls’ arrival, Joe spent a night out to dinner with family and friends, including Teresa’s father Giacinto Gorga.

Their time together was documented on Joe’s new Instagram account, which he went public with last Thursday.

“Always a full table…” Joe captioned one group photo of him and Gorga dining together at a packed dinner table.

On Oct. 27, Joe appeared in his first television interview since he went to prison in March 2016, chatting via satellite with Teresa in a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special.

There, it was revealed that Teresa would be traveling to Italy this week to see Joe, alongside their four daughters. The Giudice family reunion is being documented by Bravo cameras for a RHONJ special, Cohen said.

During the interview, both Teresa and Joe told Cohen they’re at a crossroads with their marriage, and would not be making any decisions until they spent some time together in person.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Although they both maintained that they still love each other, Teresa again said she would have no choice but to divorce Joe if he is indeed deported.

“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” Teresa said, explaining that her kids understood. “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”

“If we stay together, we stay together, if we don’t, we don’t,” Joe said. “It’s a conversation, we’ll see. … As long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart for years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling.

Though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

That ruling was made last October. He’s appealed twice so far, and has been denied both times. A final ruling is expected in November.

A petition to be released back to his home wasn’t granted, but a request to go to Italy was. This October, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Italy, where he has been ever since.

Fans will get to see this all play out on season 10 of RHONJ, which premiered on Wednesday night.

In the trailer, Teresa admitted that she doesn’t know if she’s still in love with Joe. “I haven’t been happy in so long,” she admitted to sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. “And I just want to be happy again.”

That trailer also included footage of Teresa showing a photo of a man she said she “hooked up” with, though her attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE he was a man named Tony, whom Teresa kissed “more than 30 years ago when they were in high school together.”

“[The media has] been writing about cheating and divorce rumors for the last 10 years, but guess what? Nobody is cheating, nobody is getting divorced,” he told PEOPLE. “The truth? Teresa and the girls are going to see Joe the first week of November. They talk and FaceTime every day. Everyone is happy. No one is fighting.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.