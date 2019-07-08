Teresa Giudice Celebrates Fourth of July with Daughters as Husband Joe Remains in ICE Custody

Teresa Giudice is embracing her patriotism even as husband Joe Giudice continues to be held in an immigrant detention center.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, celebrated the Fourth of July this week, sharing photos that featured her in red, white and blue and posing with family members.

“Sunny Hunny 🌞😎🇺🇸💥,” she captioned a photo of her smiling with daughter Gia, 18.

In the photo, the mother-daughter pair pose on a waterfront deck, with Gia sporting an American flag-themed crop top and white jeans, and Giudice in a red, white and blue Fendi swimsuit and white shorts.

Giudice also shared photos with her brother, Joe Gorga, RHONJ costar Dolores Catania and daughter Audriana, 10.

“Love you to the moon 🌙 & back ❤️,” she captioned the post with her youngest daughter as they hugged on a boardwalk.

Joe, 47, was released from prison in March after serving a 41-month sentence and was transferred directly to an immigration detention center in Pennsylvania.

“Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees,” his attorney James Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE at the time. “His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Guidice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him.”

An immigration court ruled to deport the Bravo star to his native Italy in October 2018, and he filed an appeal a month later. He has lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship and, according to U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of a “crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

Joe was granted permission in May to continue living in the U.S. as he awaits the ruling.

The star has missed several milestones in his daughters’ lives while in ICE custody, including Gia’s high school graduation in June.

Teresa Giudice previously spoke to the difficulties of having Joe absent for the biggest moments of the lives in their daughters Gia, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” she said in a Bravo Insider video. “He’s going to be missing out on so much.”

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through,” she continued. “They should have their daddy here.”

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Teresa added. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

The family visited Joe in ICE custody for the first time in May for his 47th birthday, and a month later, daughter Gia shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad out there! Thank you for pushing me everyday and showing your girls what it really means to stick with your family till the end… see you soon & keep fighting daddy I love you so much ❤️,” she wrote.

Joe began serving time for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.