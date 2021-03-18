PEOPLE confirmed in September that Teresa and Joe Giudice had finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Calls Split from Ex Joe the 'Easiest Divorce in the Whole Entire World'

Teresa Giudice is feeling grateful for an easy divorce process with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa video chatted with Joe and inquired about whether he had signed their divorce papers.

"You filled out everything?" she asked, to which Joe said he had.

"I mean, it's so nice to be finalized but I think our divorce is the easiest divorce in the whole entire world," she then told Joe, with whom she shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.

"Despite what my brother and others were thinking, I knew Joe would always do the right thing, because he would be thinking about our daughters," Teresa, 48, added in a confessional. "If he would hurt me, then they would be upset with him."

The former couple — who PEOPLE confirmed in September had finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage — then joked around with each other.

"I'm having a pool party, do you like my outfit?" Teresa asked, showing off her see-through black coverup and sparkly swimsuit.

"You look alright for an old lady," he teased, with his ex-wife replying, "Old lady my a--!"

During the party itself, attention quickly turned to Teresa's fellow Housewife Jennifer Aydin as she downed shots after declaring that she intended to "let loose."

"Why is she drinking so much?" Margaret Josephs asked, adding, "Seriously, she literally is falling over."

"I'm all about a good time but this is not the first time that I've seen tequila Jennifer," added Margaret, 53. "And I'm actually worried about her."

Meanwhile, Jennifer, 43, collapsed on Teresa's deck before slurring, "I've made an executive decision not to drink anymore."

After calls for Jennifer's husband Bill to come get her, he scooped her up and carried her to the car with the help of Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno, who estimated that Jennifer had roughly "40 shots" of tequila.

"You better be ready to pull over," Joe Gorga teased as Bill drove away with a passed out Jennifer in the passenger seat.