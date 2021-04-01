RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Apologizes to Jackie Goldschneider After Long Feud: 'A Freaking Miracle'

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider first began fighting in the RHONJ season premiere

The ongoing fight between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider appears to be over — hopefully.

The morning after an explosive dinner during which Teresa brought up the cheating rumor again and Jackie returned by asking if she got her confidence "in jail," Teresa approached her costar poolside at the Jersey Shore.

"Listen, Jackie, I didn't like the way things went down yesterday and you know, I'm not trying to hurt you in any way, you or your family," Teresa said. "So just, can we just drop everything?"

"I would like that, I just want it to all be done," Jackie replied. "But do not bring up my husband anymore."

"It's dropped, I'm never gonna bring it up again," Teresa promised.

"My brother asked me to make it right, so I did," she added in a confessional, before the conversation turned to when Evan himself would arrive at the Shore.

"I just feel uncomfortable speaking to Evan about any of this," Teresa admitted. "I guess where I come from like the wife usually makes it right with the husband, I'm kind of old school that way but I guess they have a different kind of marriage."

When he did arrive, Teresa managed to apologize in her own way.

"I'm happy you're here," she told Evan and Jackie. "Sorry about like, you know, like everything that went down, and I never want to do anything to hurt you guys in any way."

"Honestly, that was one of the weakest apologies, I've ever seen," Margaret Josephs told the cameras. "But coming from Teresa, it was a freaking miracle."

Teresa's brother Joe Gorga was similarly appreciative of the fact that Teresa managed to put the fight behind her.

"Let me tell you something — I'm very proud of the way you handled that, you did the right thing," he told his sister.

"I always do the right thing," she replied.

Elsewhere in the episode, Margaret, 53, and Jennifer Aydin clashed when the group sat down for lunch. Margaret accused Jennifer, 43, of furthering the argument the night before, but Jennifer insisted it was a case of "shooting the messenger."

As tensions flared between the two, Margaret called Jennifer a "sloppy drunk," referring to her passing out at Teresa's pool party a few weeks prior.

"That's the way you want to behave and you think that's upstanding behavior," Margaret told her.

"You've told us sloppy moments that you've had," Jennifer responded. "Like you slept with your boss."

The dig was a reference to an earlier episode where Margaret opened up about the difficulties of her early career as a designer in New York's garment district and shared a story about feeling "pressured" to sleep with her boss.

"Sleeping with my boss was not a sloppy moment, it was an older man in a position of power, taking advantage of me, a young girl," she explained in a confessional.

"You're such a douchebag," Margaret told Jennifer before leaving the table.