Teresa Giudice and Jacquline Laurita may have finally found a way to move forward after all their drama

But despite a preview for the episode that showed an angry Giudice calling her husband for help and a crying Laurita being comforted by fellow Housewife Siggy Flicker, all went well on the cast’s girls trip to Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, New Jersey.

So well, in fact, that Giudice and Laurita’s friendship may be all but repaired for good.

Going into the spa weekend – which was also attended by Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania – Giudice and Laurita each had tactics for avoiding the drama.

“I’m not going to let Jacqueline bother me – just namaste,” Giudice said, recalling her new yoga obsession. “I’m not bringing nothing up. If she wants to bring it up, she can talk to me.”

“I will speak when spoken to,” Laurita said. “Meaning if Teresa’s friendly with me, I’ll be friendly with her.”

But both were also ready to fight.

“I’m a big girl – I know how to play nice and I know how to play not nice,” Giudice threatened.

“If Teresa tries to make a dig, I’ll just bury her,” promised Laurita.

Neither got the opportunity, however – instead getting vulnerable about their past money problems, relationships with their husbands, and love for their children.

Laurita got the ball rolling by revealing the financial issues she and her husband have been facing after the launch of their new business and their 7-year-old son Nick’s autism diagnosis.

The topic of Nick was particularly emotional for Laurita – especially when the other ladies started talking about their kids.

“My child’s childhood is different from theirs,” she told viewers, in tears. “Nicholas works so hard every day for doing the things that other kids do so easily. At this age, he doesn’t notice the differences. But one day he might. I just wish Nick would have that for himself.”

Her tears inspired Giudice to extend the olive branch to Laurita. “I cannot even begin to understand what Jacqueline is going through,” she explained to viewers. “It breaks my heart into a million pieces. If she needs a shoulder to cry on, I’m here for her.”

It also gave Giudice some perspective on Laurita’s explosive behavior. “Maybe when she snapped, she had a bad day with Nicholas?” she wondered. “That takes a toll on a parent.”

Giudice had an opportunity to tell Laurita that directly while the two enjoyed a spa treatment together later in the episode.

“I believe in my heart that he will get better,” Giudice said to Laurita, of her son. “If you’re having a bad day, always feel free to call me. I will stop whatever I’m doing.”

The gesture gave Laurita the forum to apologize for her harsh words in the past.

“I know I say s—– things when I’m angry,” she admitted. “I’m really sorry. When I’m mad, I say ugly things and then I feel guilty later. And then I’m like ‘Why did I say those things? I wish I didn’t say those things.’ ”

“I’ll always be there for you, Giudice responded. “Just call and I’ll jump.”

The two embraced multiple times throughout their time together, sharing laughter and love.

Said Laurita: “I feel like this is a breakthrough. She’s showing me she cares. It’s nice to have her ask about me and really listen. She is trying to make an effort and I appreciate that.”

The other Housewives seemed to be pleased with their reconciliation. “They needed to get out of their environment – and all the things that triggered their anger – to move forward,” said Catania. “I think there’s hope here.”

“As long as Teresa and Jacqueline do not bring up the past, this relationship can move forward,” added Flicker.