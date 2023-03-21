'RHONJ' : Teresa Admits Excluding Melissa's Family from Her Wedding to Louie Was 'Not an Oversight'

There's nothing like a last minute (near) addition.

In Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice's fiancé, Louie Ruelas, revealed he apologized to Melissa Gorga's mother, Donna, for excluding her from the guest list, with only four weeks to go until their wedding.

In fact, he even tried to right their apparent wrong by inviting Donna to the soirée while both were at Melissa's luau party at the Jersey Shore.

"No, that's not an oversight," Teresa said after Jennifer Fessler voiced her confusion over Melissa's family not being included. "We have a history, so I'm just gonna leave it at that."

In a confessional, Teresa elaborated further on the "history" she was referencing.

"OK, I guess I'll be honest," she said with a sigh. "I got busy and I guess they got jealous. And Melissa's mother and sisters were writing stuff about me on social media. And I know my mother would never write about anybody on social media. So I always just kept my distance after that. I respected them. I'll forgive, but I never forget."

Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Back at the party, Louie defended his choice to apologize to Donna.

"I'm not part of your ten, twenty-year legacy with them. I'm in the middle," Louie reasoned.

Seemingly persuaded by her fiancé, Teresa agreed. "Then you should invite her if you want to," she said.

Louie was thrilled. "I would love to invite Donna," he said.

In another confessional, Teresa admitted, "Do I wish that Louie would've discussed it with me prior to speaking to Donna? Of course. But I love Louie. I know he's trying to be a peacemaker. I just wish my brother would've come to me and all of this could've been avoided. But my brother loves a spectacle."

Jennifer Fessler cheered as Louie ran off to find Melissa's mom. However, he ultimately had no luck as Donna had already left before he had a chance to speak to her again.

Earlier in the episode, shortly after arriving at Melissa's luau party, Teresa was also confronted with a different issue: her remarks from a few weeks ago about Margaret Josephs being a "better friend than an enemy."

"Teresa, Rachel and Danielle told me that you were warning them about me," Margaret said to Teresa. "If we're made up, why would you say anything negative about me?"

Choosing to ignore Margaret for a moment, Teresa directed her attention to Rachel Fuda, instead. "You're kind of starting trouble between me and Margaret. That's what I feel like," she told her.

"No. We were having a conversation, so I'm gonna be transparent with her," Rachel explained. "I'm just telling her exactly what you said."

Rachel admitted in her confessional that she doesn't "see a problem with repeating what was said," while Teresa revealed in hers that she's "just getting to know Rachel" and "this doesn't really sit well" with her.

At the party, Teresa finally turned her attention to Margaret before defending herself. "I didn't say nothing bad, I just said, 'You get on her bad side, she's ruthless.' You have no problem taking them down."

"Oh my god, Teresa. I wouldn't forewarn anybody to say 'Teresa could be vicious.' That's a little twisted. It's undermining my character," an annoyed Margaret responded. "You and I made up. I was riding the Teresa train telling everybody we're good."

"We are good," an incredulous Teresa insisted. "It is genuine. If anybody pushed a wrong button on any of us, we would fight back. Don't you agree?"

After a beat, Margaret deflated. "Yeah," she said in agreement. "Historically, I haven't done anything that bad to anybody."

Teresa then made a face, and both women laughed (and successfully avoided yet another ugly, very public confrontation.)

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Theo Wargo/Getty

Danielle Cabral, however, was not so lucky. Housewives friend Jackie Goldschneider spent her time at the party trying to convince the other women that Danielle hadn't been telling "the whole story" when it comes to why she no longer speaks to her brother.

"I see the part of her that is nasty," Jackie told the other women of Danielle.

Meanwhile, Danielle knew she was being talked about. "I hate hearing my name in conversations that I'm not involved in," she said out loud.

Melissa then went over to where Danielle was sitting alone with her husband to try and comfort her.

"Joe and Teresa have had endless fights throughout the years and they're able to find a way to kind of bring it back together," Melissa said earlier in a confessional, referencing and relating to the estrangement in Danielle's family.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

But, Danielle was too angry at the drama to stay.

"I'm f---ing done. Let's go," Danielle said, walking to the van in front of Melissa's house and leaving the party.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.