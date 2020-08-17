The couple will also be celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary this month

Melissa and Joe Gorga's daughter Antonia may be growing up fast, but she'll always be their baby.

To celebrate Antonia turning 15 last week, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars both shared loving tributes to Instagram featuring present and throwback photos of their eldest child.

"To think in only 2 years you’ll be Driving!!😩 HAPPY BIRTHDAY my Girl! @antoniagorgaa This is 15! I love you💕," Melissa captioned a series of snaps, featuring herself and Antonia.

Proud dad Joe wrote, "My baby, Be like a pineapple. Stand tall wear a crown and be sweet on the inside. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY. #daughter #daughterlove #daughtersbirthday."

Antonia also received some birthday love from her aunt Teresa Giudice and cousin Gia Guidice on the social media platform.

"Happy Birthday @antoniagorgaa hope you had the best day love you so much hope all your birthday wishes come true 🎈🎉🎊🎂🥰😘❤️🎂," Teresa, 48, posted in her tribute.

Said Gia, 19: "Happy 15th birthday to my beautiful cousin❤️ keep being you baby girl, you know I’m always here for you!! your like my other sister👑you are becoming such an amazing young women and I am so excited to see what life brings for you.. enjoy your day and we’ll celebrate when I get back⭐️😘."

In addition to Antonia, Melissa and Joe share sons Gino, 12, and Joey, 10.

Along with Antonia's birthday, the reality star couple will also be celebrating another important date this month: their anniversary! On Aug. 20, Melissa and Joe will ring in 16 years together as a married couple.

To commemorate their 15-year anniversary last August, Melissa shared a series of photos to Instagram of herself and her husband throughout the years.

"15 years & 3 kids later.. This Is Us❤️ Happy Anniversary @joeygorga #thisislove #rideordie," she wrote.