RHONJ Stars Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo's Father Dies: 'Forever in Our Hearts'

Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo are mourning the loss of their elderly father.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumni’s dad Joseph Laurita died on Monday, both sisters later honoring him on social media.

“I’ll love you forever and always Daddy ❤️ You can rest now,” wrote Dina, 48, Tuesday on Instagram.

“His favorite song was ‘My Way’ and that’s exactly how he lived his life. His way,” said Caroline, 58, noting the Frank Sinatra classic.

“A tougher man there never was, and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again,” she said. “May God bless you always, Dad, and grant you eternal peace. Know that you were loved. Forever in our hearts. 💔.”

Caroline and Dina did not reveal their father’s cause of death or his age. PEOPLE has reached out for comment.

Their dad had 11 children — including the Manzo women’s sisters Ann Ricks, Angela Rooney and Francesca D’Annunzio and brothers Jamie Laurita, Chris Laurita, Anthony Laurita, Joseph Laurita, Michael Laurita, and Dominick Laurita.

Chris is married to former Housewife Jacqueline Laurita. He and his brother Jamie both often made appearances on RHONJ throughout the years.

“Yesterday we lost the strongest man I’ve ever known,” Chris, 50, wrote on Instagram. “Right up until the last breath he taught me how to fight and to NEVER give up. He encouraged me to face all the challenges life throws at you head on! I’ll keep fighting Dad and I promise you I will never give up. I’m sure you’re already watching over all of us. R.I.P 4-20-20.”

Commented Jaqueline, 49: “Your dad was a man that did the best he knew how, who remained married to the only woman he truly loved, and raised 11 beautiful children together through all the trails and tribulations, never once giving up! he was a fighter and a provider to the end! May God bless and rest his soul! XOXO.”

Their loss comes just weeks after another death in the RHONJ family: Teresa Giudice‘s father Giacinto Gorga, who died on April 2.

Giacinto — who is also father to Joe Gorga, the husband of New Jersey Housewife Melissa Gorga — was a fixture on RHONJ. The Gorga patriarch appeared on the hit Bravo reality show since its first season premiered in October 2008.

His health struggles were documented in recent seasons, including multiple hospitalizations for lung-related issues (His wife Antonia Gorga died in March 2017 at the age of 66 following a battle with pneumonia).

“You were a fighter until the last breath,” Teresa wrote, in one of the many heartfelt tributes she penned about her father after his death.

She told Dina on Instagram, Tuesday: “[Our] Daddy’s are together drinking wine 🍷 Love you ❤️🙏🏻.”

Teresa and Joe held a private funeral for their father earlier this month, as people around the world are being asked to keep their distance to combat the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus (COVID-19).

The siblings posted video of a portion of the memorial to Instagram. The clip showed Giacinto’s grandchildren, all dressed in black, releasing doves into the sky as Italian music played.

“Today we set you free, fly high to Mommy 😇❤️🕊🙏🏻 💙,” they both wrote.

Melissa also shared a photo of Giacinto’s gravestone, showing that he would be buried next to his late wife.