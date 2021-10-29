RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Shares Details From Luis Ruelas' 'Magical' Proposal: 'Had No Idea'

Teresa Giudice opened up about how her then-boyfriend Luis Ruelas popped the question during their recent vacation in Greece

Teresa Giudice is still swooning!

During a cooking tutorial on Amazon Live Thursday, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke about how her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas proposed at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The proposal was amazing," she shared, per Entertainment Tonight. "I had no idea. I thought we were just going on vacation!"

On the big night, the reality star said her friends invited her to dinner and a party on the beach. She agreed to go, only to find Ruelas, 46, on one knee, surrounded by candles on the beach, with a large gold sign reading "Marry Me."

Giudice was stunned. "I was like, 'Oh my god!' I started crying and it was really nice," the RHONJ star said, via ET.

Teresa Guidice/Instagram Credit: Teresa Guidice/Instagram

Before Ruelas could finish proposing, some of the planned pyrotechnics began going off ahead of schedule. Though it intensified the moment, Giudice didn't hear her boyfriend pop the question at first.

"As he's [proposing], the sparklers are going off and then the fireworks are going off, so I'm like a little kid, just looking all around," she explained, according to ET.

"He said, 'So, babe, will you marry me?' And I said, 'Yeah!' It was really magical," Giudice added. "It was so beautiful. I'll never forget it. It was like something you always wanted."

Teresa Guidice/Instagram Credit: Teresa Guidice/Instagram

PEOPLE first confirmed that Giudice was dating Ruelas in November 2020 — about two months after her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice was finalized. The Housewife confirmed the new relationship the following month on Instagram, noting that her new beau was "the BEST thing that came out of 2020."

In March, Giudice told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she felt like Ruelas was "my soulmate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the proposal, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is "a great match," adding that Ruelas has given Giudice "the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through" in recent years.

"Their life is very peaceful and quiet together," the source continued. "She was always optimistic that she would find love again after her divorce from Joe but I don't think in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would find what she has with Louie."

Giudice's daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — also approve of their mother's engagement, per the source.