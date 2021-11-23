RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Announces New Podcast, On Display: 'It's Life Unfiltered'

"If you know me, you know I speak my mind. Now I have the perfect platform to do just that,” the reality star tells PEOPLE

Melissa Gorga is adding another business to her repertoire.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 42, has her very own podcast debuting next week, titled Melissa Gorga on Display, PEOPLE exclusively reveals.

"If you know me, you know I speak my mind. Now I have the perfect platform to do just that," she tells PEOPLE. "As someone who has lived a life in front of the cameras for over a decade, I'm excited to get behind the mic."

"Each week my celebrity guests and I will share stories and chat about all sorts of things like fashion, family, show business, entrepreneurship, and of course, treating yourself," Gorga continues. "Believe it or not, there are stories that the cameras do not tell. And that's what you're going to get with this podcast. It's life unfiltered."

Melissa Gorga Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The first episode, dropping on PodcastOne Dec. 2, will feature her husband Joe Gorga, with whom she shares kids Antonia, 16, Gino, 14, and Joey, 11.

"My first guest is none other than a successful businessman, comedian, father, and...husband to an amazing wife (wink); It's Joe Gorga!" she teases. "We're going to talk all about this crazy life we have. Things like our relationship, our family, our business ventures, and obviously, how we're going to survive this holiday season."

The name of the podcast will be familiar to devout Bravo fans, as it's a reference to her 2011 single, On Display.

"There is absolutely no denying the immense popularity of Melissa Gorga and the impact her presence has had on pop culture around the world. Her podcast is exactly what audiences want in a celebrity-hosted podcast and listeners will not be disappointed," Kit Gray, president of PodcastOne, said in a press release.

Melissa and Joe Gorga Melissa and Joe Gorga | Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Gorga became a cast member on RHONJ during its third season, joining sister-in-law and original New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice.

In addition to starring on the Bravo series and working on her upcoming podcast, she also appears in the new Real Housewives mashup series, which premiered on Peacock last week.