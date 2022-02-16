RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Paulie Connell: 'Real Love'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is taking a major step in her relationship.

Catania, 51, went Instagram official with boyfriend Paulie Connell on Valentine's Day. The reality star shared her first photo of the couple, showing the two cozied up while smiling at the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She began the caption with a handful of hashtags. "#love #wins #always#valentines #day," Catania wrote. She also noted the "real love" they've found and teased more relationship content to come. "Oh its [sic] looks like he found " real love " together is better always 💕🎈♥️🎈💕 Stay tuned .........."

Catania also tagged the location as a "secret venue," leaving fans to wonder what the couple was up to when the photo was snapped.

Some of Catania's Real Housewives friends chimed in on the post with congratulations and support for the couple's first public moment together. The Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley shared a celebratory note, writing, "This is incredible ❤️so happy for you!!"

Dolores Catania Dolores Catania | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And her RHONJ costar Margaret Josephs also responded to the post. "Happy Valentine's Day lovers!! Have the best time!!❤️❤️❤️💃👧🏼" she wrote.

On Tuesday, Catania posted a second photo of the couple to her Instagram Story, showing the two holding shotguns. Connell shared a video of the couple practicing their shot to his own social media page. "This is the content we crave 🔥🇺🇸✅," he captioned the video. Catania responded: "Told u [sic] I was a good shot."

Catania's relationship confirmation comes after her RHONJ costar, Teresa Giudice, teased a new man in her friend's life. On Feb. 1, Giudice dropped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed that Catania had been seeing someone new.

"[Dolores] just texted me because she wanted to double date with Louis," Giudice said. "And she's going to Ireland to drop off her boyfriend's mom, taking her back to Ireland. So she said when they get back, we're going to double date."