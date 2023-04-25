'RHONJ' Sneak Peek: Teresa and Melissa Get Teary Reminiscing on When They 'Were a Happy, Beautiful Family'

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are sharing a rare family moment.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the two women, who have been feuding on and off for two decades, instead experience a bittersweet, emotional moment together while on vacation in Ireland.

"I started with Sala Consilina 'cause that was where your parents were from," Melissa, 44, says, explaining what appears to be a drawing she did as part of a group activity.

She begins to cry nearly right away.

"And I'm showing your family coming from Italy," she explains before she's too overwhelmed with emotion to continue.

"Alright stop," Teresa, 50, says, getting up from where she was seated next to the other women.

Joe and Melissa Gorga (left) with Teresa Giudice. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty (2)

Margaret Josephs can be seen looking teary-eyed, too.

Melissa continues to explain her drawing. "Your dad, your mom, you and your brother," she says, her voice breaking as she points to her orange stick figures.

In a confessional, Melissa adds: "It's just sad to me that this was a family, and to draw them from the beginning struck me like, 'Wow, look where we are right now.'"

Teresa then walks over to Melissa. "I swear, I knew that was yours," she says of the illustration.

"I'm sorry," Melissa says through tears, as the two women embrace. "This is your family. I love them so much."

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga with their parents Giacinto and Antonia Gorga. Teresa Giudice/Instagram

"It's, like, the way we started," Teresa explains through tears in her confessional. "We were so happy. We were a happy, beautiful family."

Teresa's father, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2020, three years after his wife Antonia Gorga died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia.

"And they always instilled in us: love each other," Teresa adds of her late parents.

As fans know, this hasn't always been the case for Teresa and Melissa, who have recently been feuding over wedding and family drama. Last week's episode saw the pair get into it again after Teresa was accused of "blaming" Melissa's daughter Antonia for the friction between families.

"Don't even say her name if you're gonna. Don't say her name," Melissa said as Teresa attempted to reason by bringing up her daughter Melania's 16th birthday.

"Well, Melania was so hurt that Antonia didn't go to her sweet 16," she said. "Melania said, 'Well I celebrated her. I wish she would've celebrated me.'"

The argument eventually stopped when the pair realized they wouldn't see eye to eye, and Melissa wondered in a confessional, "What do you want to prove that you'll go so low that you'll even say that your niece is doing something wrong now?"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.