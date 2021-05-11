RHONJ: Melissa Gorga Defends Husband Joe After Margaret Josephs Calls Him a 'Chauvinist'

“No matter how annoyed I am with Joe, I will lose my mind if someone pisses me off and comes for Joe,” Melissa Gorga says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Melissa and Joe Gorga are weathering a rough patch in their marriage — but Melissa will still defend her husband at all costs.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, things grow tense when Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs confront Melissa, 42, about her issues with Joe, 41.

"Melissa, you and Joe have been fighting, you want your independence, he's not coming close to it. What if I took a poll, is Joe and Melissa's marriage going to stay together if she doesn't get her independence? I would never have done that to you," Dolores says in the clip, referencing a previous fight she had with her costars about her own relationship with boyfriend David.

Margaret then comes over after arguing with Joe about her calling him chauvinistic during the same fight.

"He was upset that I called him a chauvinist," Margaret, 54, tells Melissa and Dolores, 50.

"Honestly, whatever battle I'm going through, I'm handling. I'm a wife, I'm a mother of three, I've raised a full family and it's hard for me to just flip a switch and go you know what, I'm going to be different!" Melissa says.

Meanwhile, Joe was complaining to the other men about being ganged up on by the women.

"All the girls are busting his balls," Joe Benigno, Margaret's husband, comments.

"Joe, they have a point, if they feel strongly that we are being inconsiderate," Jennifer Aydin's husband Bill argues. "You got to listen! how do you ignore when the other person says, you're being insensitive to me?"

"You're drunk, you're talking too much," Joe tells Bill.

Back with Melissa, Dolores tries to give her friend some advice — "I know where this comes from," she says. "Don't take as long as I did to find your voice, you will be sorry."

"Guys, guys, you've all known Joe for a really long time. I have been f------ battling this for years if you guys can't feel what I'm going through…" Melissa says.

"No matter how annoyed I am with Joe, I will lose my mind if someone pisses me off and comes for Joe," she adds in her confessional. "Even though I want to kill him right now, I'll still lose my mind."

"I don't need anyone calling my husband a male chauvinistic f------ pig. He is, he acts like it sometimes but I don't want to hear you f------ two say it," she then tells Margaret and Dolores. "I'm dealing with a lot, give me a little f------ slack cause whatever you think I'm dealing with, It's probably more."

"I am worried what will come between the two of you if this is not fixed and you know what, the sad part is usually that a man has to see what he'll lose before he can change the way he thinks. I don't know what else to say," Dolores concludes.