RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider Explodes After Teresa Giudice Spreads 'Disgusting Rumor' About Her

During the episode, Teresa Giudice told her costars about a rumor she heard that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband Evan had cheated on her

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back and more dramatic than ever.

During Wednesday's season 11 premiere, stars Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice sat down for a chat that turned into an explosive argument over a rumor that Teresa spread involving Jackie's husband, Evan.

At Evan's birthday party, Teresa, 48, began asking the other cast members — Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin — whether they had heard that Evan "screws around" with other women when he goes to the gym.

Eventually, word got back to Jackie, and she asked Teresa to meet her at Margaret's house so they could talk in "neutral territory."

"Evan is the best guy in the world," Jackie, 44, began. "My marriage is beautiful. My family is beautiful. This weekend, you took his name and what's most important to him in the world — being a great husband and father — and you s--- all over it. And you did it to all of our friends at his birthday party. I don't know if you made it up, or if someone really told you, but you need to admit that whoever told you this doesn't know me and Evan, gave you no evidence of anything. Like, you have to admit this was a lie. You have to do the right thing."

"Listen, Jackie," Teresa replied. "I don't want you to be upset. This is a rumor that I heard."

"From who?" Jackie asked, to which Teresa said she "can't say the person's name."

When asked if the person knows Jackie and Evan, Teresa said that she has "no idea" before adding, "Obviously they do, because they said it, but I didn't get into details."

"Woman to woman, if I heard this, you wouldn't want me to tell you?" Teresa continued, before Margaret came in and said Evan's birthday party was not the right place to share the information.

"Sorry," Teresa said. "Maybe I shouldn't have said it at the party, but I was drinking."

The argument began to heat up as Jackie tried to get Teresa to say the rumor was false. "I need you to admit, whoever told you this had no evidence and was just saying words that you took and ran with," she said.

"I never asked for evidence," Teresa replied. "I'm just letting you know somebody put this out there."

"I need you to admit that this is a lie!" Jackie then screamed. "Clear my husband's name. I need you to admit you were spreading a baseless rumor with absolutely no evidence."

After Teresa claimed that she "did not spread a rumor" but simply "heard a rumor," Jackie attempted to give her a taste of her own medicine — making up a rumor about her 20-year-old daughter, Gia.

"Okay well you know what? I heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties," Jackie then said. "I've heard it. I don't know where I heard it, but I heard it from somebody. But it's the same thing! How is that not the same thing."

"Now you're a f------ c---," Teresa said. "Go f--- yourself."

"I'm living the life that you want to live. I win!" Jackie said.

"F--- her. She's a c---. She brought up my daughter, she's a f------ c---. She's disgusting, " Teresa told Margaret before leaving to get in her car, spewing a string of expletives on her way out.

At Evan's party, the other Housewives had trouble believing the rumor Teresa brought up.

"I heard he, like, does stuff at the gym, does he?" Teresa first asked Melissa, who replied, "Huh? I don't know what the f--- you're talking about."

"What the f--- is she doing right now?" Melissa, 41, added in a confessional. "You don't just blurt things out like that. How do we erase that? Someone needs to press rewind because that is not okay."

When Margaret, 53, asked Teresa who told her the rumor initially, she said, "I can't f------ remember now, you know me I forget things, but I heard something."

"I haven't heard anything," Margaret said, later telling her that it's "not the place — it's his birthday."

"That would surprise me. That would surprise the s--- out of me," Dolores, 50, said of Evan cheating when Teresa approached her at the celebration.

Jennifer, 42, said that Teresa told her about the rumor "awhile back."

"It went in one ear and out the other because she didn't even remember the person who told her," she said. "At the end of the day, if you don't have any receipts, honey, shut the f--- up."

"My heart is actually aching for Jackie," Melissa said in her confessional. "Jackie is over there prancing around in a little pink dress. She thinks this is like the best night and she has absolutely no idea that Teresa is walking around this party making a complete fool out of her."

"We have a f------ disaster right now, because whether it's true or not, this to Jackie would be devastating in the worst way possible," she added.

Jackie, who shares sons Jonas, 12, Adin, 12, Hudson, 10, and daughter Alexis, 10, with Evan, later said that telling her husband about the rumors "was one of the worst days of my entire life."

"The morning after the party, my friend called me and said she heard Teresa talking to a table of people and telling them Evan was cheating on me," Jackie said in a confessional. "That's not fun gossip. That's something that has the potential to tear the parents of four small children apart."

"Since I found out to spread this terrible rumor about Evan I have been sick to my stomach," she continued. "What hurts so badly, was that one of my friends who I invited to spend a special night with me and my husband would have the f------ nerve to go around at his party, and spread a disgusting rumor."