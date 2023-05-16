'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges

After an explosive fight, and Louie Ruelas's revelation that he'd tapped a P.I. to spy on Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice declared: "She's wanted to get my brother away from me ... she got her wish"

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 09:00 PM
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
Gia Giudice with Joe and Melissa Gorga. Photo: getty (2)

Melissa and Joe Gorga are officially done with the family drama.

On Tuesday night's season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, all hell broke loose at Dolores Catania's 1920s prohibition-themed party after Danielle Cabral decided to address the swirling rumors about Melissa's infidelity.

Turns out, neither Joe — nor Melissa — were surprised.

"I've already heard this story, and do you wanna know how? Through my husband," Melissa told Danielle. "Do you wanna know how I heard it through my husband? 'Cause his sister called him over to her house secretly without me to tell him this story behind my back."

Melissa then provided more context in a confessional: "Six months ago, Teresa called Joe over with Louie [Ruelas] because she heard a rumor about me and she believes it so much that she had to call her brother over. How dare you tell my husband that I would cheat on him!"

"You're saying this off a baseless rumor of some woman who wants to hurt Margaret with no facts. No anything. Did she think he was just gonna pack his bags and leave?" Melissa continued. "Like what the f–- are you doing?"

Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa and Joe Gorga. Arturo Holmes/Getty

In a subsequent confessional, Joe dropped a revealing a bombshell about the dynamics between the families. He claimed Teresa and Louie not only told him Melissa had cheated with "multiple men," but that a few days later, his niece Gia Giudice called him to say "we just think you can do better."

"I had no intention of confronting [Teresa] about this," Melissa added in her confessional. "Joe doesn't believe it. It's bulls---. And because I wanted to let her have a peaceful six months leading up to her wedding, look what ends up happening. She has her minion make me look bad in front of everyone so everyone can hear the words 'Melissa's a cheater.' And I'm done."

Melissa also shared with Danielle that she's no stranger to Teresa trying to falsely mislabel her over the years, noting that she's been called a "stripper" and has even been accused of "doing things in parking lots," but she and Joe have "let [Teresa's words] go."

"Pretty f---ed up sister-in-law I have, isn't it?" Melissa spat.

Meanwhile, Danielle tried to defend herself, circling back to the fact that it's Margaret Josephs' ex-friend Laura who supposedly starting spreading this rumor in the first place. But, once Margaret caught wind of her name in Danielle's mouth, she, too, joined the fight.

"You're not a messenger you're a s--- starter!" she yelled at Danielle, as the two women proceeded to just hurl nasty insults at each other.

"You guys are such losers," Melissa chimed in, referring to Teresa and Louie. "You're a loser!"

"Excuse me?" Teresa asked, to which Melissa hit back, "Yes, you called my husband to your house to tell him that I was in a car with a guy!"

"Wow. Wow. Wow," Teresa responded. "Look at you."

"Look at you!" yelled Melissa.

Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Dolores, meanwhile, watched things grow increasingly intense from afar. "I've been around enough fights in my day to know when something's gonna escalate. This is bad," she admitted in a confessional.

As Teresa tried to walk away, Melissa followed her and cornered her. "You called my husband!" she insisted, to which Teresa demanded, "Get off of me!"

Teresa then set the record straight in a confessional. "First of all, it wasn't his sister. It was Louie who was like, 'I wanna tell your brother that all of this is coming from Margaret so that your brother can get in front of it.' So, he was looking out for my brother and I never repeated it to anyone," she said.

Joe also shared his side of the story in a confessional. "I get a call from Louie. 'What are you doing? I need to see you right away. It's very important.' So I go to her house and Louie says, 'We heard that Melissa cheated on you.' I go, 'Guys, you've got the wrong girl,'" he recalled.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: Louie Ruelas -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Joe Gorga attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty

Even Margaret admitted that she thought there was no way this cheating rumor spread without Teresa's help — regardless of what Teresa or Louie said.

"Jennifer [Aydin] and Danielle wouldn't do anything behind Teresa's back. I think Teresa knew it was gonna happen. I think Teresa looks extremely nervous. I think that's why she was late tonight," Margaret insisted.

In fact, Margaret wasn't entirely wrong. In a confessional, Teresa admitted Jennifer Aydin told her that she shared the rumor with Danielle in Ireland — after Jennifer vowed not to tell anyone.

"I told them not to say it," Teresa explained, shrugging. "But I can't tell people what to do."

Back at the party, the husbands started to get involved as Nate Cabral tried to talk Louie down after he got in Melissa's face, which led John Fuda to hold Joe back.

"Don't get in her face, angry like the devil," Joe said of Louie's behavior. "I mean, who talks to a woman like that?"

Despite insisting she had next to nothing to do with the rumor, Teresa voiced her hurt. "Somehow, the finger always gets pointed at me," she told Jennifer.

Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa and Joe Gorga (left) and Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas (right). Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The morning after the party, Dolores called Melissa on her way to Teresa's house to ask if she and Joe still planned to attend the wedding.

"How can I go and celebrate somebody else's marriage when they are the people constantly trying to destroy mine?" Melissa said. "I don't need to deal with toxic people that wanna bring me down, even if they come in the shape of your family."

Dolores gently responded that if Melissa and Joe don't go to wedding, then they should know "it's over, over."

But Melissa wasn't phased. "It's been over," she responded.

Dolores eventually hung up with Melissa and arrived at Teresa's house for a sit-down with her, Louie and Jennifer Aydin to recap the evening. In the middle of the conversation, Louie started bragging about how he hired his best friend — a private investigator — to gather information on "everyone in the group."

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources

While that admittedly confused Dolores, Teresa privately insisted she knew no additional information and publicly concluded she's just "so done."

"This is what Melissa's been trying to do for over 10 years. She's wanted to get my brother away from me all the time," she told cameras. "She got her wish."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 can now be streamed in full on Peacock. The Teresa Gets Married special is set to air on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Steve Carell
'The Office' Stars Celebrate 10 Years Since Series Finale: 'A Lot of Beauty in Ordinary Things'
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Preview for 'RHONJ' Wedding Special
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
'Summer House' : Craig Says He and Paige 'Have More Stuff to Work Out Than We Thought' as She Calls Him a 'Baby'
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)
Jeremy Strong attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jeremy Strong Recalls His Dad's Life-Saving Heroism When He Was 8: 'He Broke All the Bones' in His Legs
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )
'RHOA' : Shereé Is 'Appalled' at Her Friends 'Ambushing' Martell — but Kenya Calls His Response 'Abusive'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan
'RHONY' Reboot Comes in with a Roar — Plus Tears, Trips and a Housewife Who Compares Herself to Elizabeth Taylor
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kenya Moore's New Love Interest Makes Her Feel 'Like a Woman Again' amid Divorce: 'I Just Feel Alive'
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps, RHONY
'RHONY' Alums Reunite and Return to St. Barts for 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy'
Does 90 Day's Jen Have a New Romance on the Horizon? Find Out Which Castmate Wants to Set Her Up
Does '90 Day' 's Jen Have a New Romance on the Horizon? Find Out Which Castmate Wants to Set Her Up
90 Day's Nicole Is Done Asking Mahmoud for 'Permission' and Uses Style Stand Strong at The Other Way Tell All
'90 Day' 's Nicole Is Done Asking Mahmoud for 'Permission' and Uses Style to Stand Strong at 'The Other Way' Tell-All
90 day fiance Gabe & Isabel
'90 Day' 's Gabe and Isabel Are Married! Inside Their Stressful — Yet Perfect — Wedding Day
90 Day Rishi
'90 Day' : Rishi Grieves the End of His Relationship as Jen Tells Him to 'Move On'
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day' : Kris and Jeymi's Whirlwind Marriage Ends with a Shove out of a Car and a Declaration of 'Hate'