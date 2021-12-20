RHONJ Season 12 Trailer Teases Teresa Giudice Family Drama and Her Big Fight with Margaret Josephs

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Feb. 1

It's safe to say that The Real Housewives of New Jersey's 12th season won't hold back on the drama — no matter how explosive it gets.

On Monday, Bravo unveiled the first official trailer for the upcoming season, which places Teresa Giudice at the center of much of the tense interactions between the ladies. Starting with issues within her own family, Teresa's 15-year-old daughter Milania confronts her about her brother Joe Gorga.

"Your brother is saying things about dad," Milania tells Teresa, 49, and her older sister Gia, who also appears to take issue with her uncle this season.

"She looks at me like I'm the devil. Her father was the devil!" Joe says of Gia, 20, specifically before she tells him in the next scene, "That's when I walk away from you."

And as Teresa continues to fall more in love with now-fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas, her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga claims Luis is "charming as s---." Melissa, 42, then questions why Teresa has chosen to "hide everything" surrounding her new relationship.

Teresa eventually has to go on the defense, standing up for Luis and accusing Margaret Josephs of being "nasty" and "talking behind my back about my boyfriend." But things escalate further between the costars when Margaret, 54, calls her a "sick, disgusting liar" during a cast dinner, leading Teresa to hurl dishes toward her.

Teresa isn't the only one facing turmoil in the upcoming season.

For Jennifer Aydin, the trouble appears to be within her marriage to Bill Aydin. Jennifer, 44, at one point says through tears that if Bill "doesn't want to be in this marriage, he doesn't need to do me any favors."

Elsewhere, Melissa gets into a heated physical altercation — and Jennifer is at the center of the drama.

"She sounds like a f------ hater. I don't give a f--- what you say," Melissa says as she aggressively approaches Jennifer, whom she begins to physically fight.