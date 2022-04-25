Joe Gorga even walks off stage following a heated exchange with his sister, Teresa Giudice, in the upcoming reunion airing on May 3

RHONJ's Dramatic Season 12 Reunion Trailer Sees Teresa Giudice at the Center of the Drama

Bravo unveiled the trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey's upcoming 12th season reunion — and it's filled to the brim with drama.

In the first look released on Monday, Teresa Giudice appears to be at the center of almost all the heated moments. Even before stepping foot on the reunion stage, the 49-year-old gets into a feud with her brother, Joe Gorga.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The siblings' argument stems from the fact that Joe hasn't defended Teresa's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, even though costar Margaret Josephs and her husband Joe Benigno have continuously spoken negatively about him throughout the season.

"I wish you would f—ing tell Margaret to shut the f— up," Teresa yells at Joe as Margaret's husband stands nearby and watches. "This f—er and his wife talking about my f— boyfriend."

"You should be f—ing slapping [Margaret's husband] upside of his f—ing head," she adds, which prompts Joe, 42, to walk out of the room.

"You know what?" he asks. "Be a sister for once in a while, you f—ing moron."

RHONJ's Dramatic Season 12 Reunion Trailer Sees Teresa Giudice at the Center of the Drama Teresa Giudice | Credit: Bravo

When Teresa eventually confronts Margaret, the pair seemingly debate back and forth over who "ruined" the group's night out in Nashville. The moment in question saw Teresa hurl plates and drinks at Margaret, 55, as the group dined at a bar together.

After allegations about Louie surface, Margaret claims he "lied on camera." Teresa, in turn, tells her castmate to "shut up."

Teresa also gets the rough end of the stick from sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. After Teresa explains why Melissa won't be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding, Melissa hits back: "You remember whose been here through all your s—."

"Family, family. I love family," Melissa continues. "Bulls—."

The rising issues between Teresa's family take a turn for the worse when she calls her brother a "bitch boy" on stage. After telling Teresa to stop "'putting me down," Joe walks off and says: "I'm done. F— you people. ... You know what, I quit."

RHONJ's Dramatic Season 12 Reunion Trailer Sees Teresa Giudice at the Center of the Drama Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice | Credit: Bravo

Elsewhere in the clip, Jackie Goldschneider speaks about destigmatizing the "shame" around eating disorders.

Jennifer Aydin is also forced to address her husband Bill Aydin's affair. But things escalate when Jennifer, 45, has to defend the current state of her marriage.

Speaking to her longtime spouse, Jennifer angrily tells him: "Bill, please clear the f—ing air. F—ing talk, Bill."

RHONJ's Dramatic Season 12 Reunion Trailer Sees Teresa Giudice at the Center of the Drama Jennifer Aydin | Credit: Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RHONJ's Dramatic Season 12 Reunion Trailer Sees Teresa Giudice at the Center of the Drama Andy Cohen | Credit: Bravo

The tension amongst the whole cast eventually impacts host Andy Cohen.

At one point, Andy — who is also an executive producer on the series — stands up to get the women to stop talking over one another. When that doesn't work, the 53-year-old grunts in frustration.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey concludes Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The three-part reunion begins on May 3 at 8 p.m. ET.