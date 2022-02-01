In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the premiere episode of RHONJ, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin get in an explosive fight at a party

RHONJ: Margaret Josephs Accuses Jennifer Aydin of Thinking She's 'Better Than Everybody Else'

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs are not holding back their feelings about one another.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Tuesday's season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the two women confront each other over lingering drama stemming from comments that Jennifer previously made towards Margaret at the RHONJ reunion last May.

"I think that you are unhappy," Margaret, 54, tells Jennifer as they argue by the pool.

"I get that that's your truth and you're totally entitled to your opinion," Jennifer, 44, responds, to which Margaret cuts her off and says, "I don't think it's my truth. I think it's your truth."

Jennifer goes on to defend herself and her life, including her marriage with husband Bill Aydin. They share five kids: sons Justin, Jacob and Christian, and daughters Gabby and Olivia.

"I wake up feeling blessed. I love my house, I love my husband. He allowed me to make things happen that never could've happened for me without a man having to nag me about the bill. Do you know what a f—ing blessing that is?" she says.

But Margaret is not convinced and yells back, "It's not about the f— money, Jennifer!"

As their fight grows increasingly louder, other guests at the party begin to pick up on the drama and wonder what is happening.

Jennifer continues her explanation, noting how "it's not about the money, but it is about him trying to do everything he can to let me be the perfect mother to my kids."

"I think he's spending his life making up for mistakes he's made in the past," Margaret says of Bill.

The two women continue to fight, as Teresa Giudice comes over to check on them and attempt to diffuse the situation. However, things only escalate from there as Jennifer states, "She keeps saying I'm not being honest and I don't know what I'm not being honest about. She's mad I called her a snake. Everyone's got f—ing skeletons in the closet."

In response, Margaret yells back, "But you talk about everybody else's but never your own. You've attacked me from the beginning."

From there, a clip flashes back to Jennifer at the reunion when she told her RHONJ costars, "The way that [Margaret] met her husband, I thought was very taboo. It felt shameless to me."

Margaret met her now-husband, Joe Benigno, while they were both married. They eloped shortly after her 2013 divorce from her first husband Jan, whom she wed in 1994 and was with for 19 years.

Continuing, Margaret tells Jennifer at the party, "And you attacked my mother and called her slutty."

Another clip then plays of Jennifer at a previous dinner, saying, "You know what, Margaret? You're used to an environment of cheating. Your mother f—ed someone for 15 years." A separate clip of the women at a winery also plays, capturing Jennifer previously telling Margaret: "I can't relate to people who have affairs with other married people."

Then at the party, Margaret yells at Jennifer. "You make it out like you're better than everybody else... you chastise me," she says.

"Because you're so vocal about it!" Jennifer explains.

"Because it's so shameful, right?" Margaret sarcastically responds before the clip ends with her angrily telling Jennifer: "You're not honest."