Teresa Giudice's Husband Joe Says He Never Wanted to Get Married in RHONJ Season 10 Trailer

The trailer for season 10 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey dropped Wednesday, featuring a rare — and tense — on-camera exchange between Teresa Giudice and her imprisoned husband Joe Giudice.

During a heated phone call, Joe, 49, claims he never wanted to walk down the aisle when he and Teresa wed 20 years ago.

“Alright, like I even wanted to get married? No,” he says.

His comment leaves Teresa, 47, frustrated. “See what I get?” she tells her eldest daughter, Gia, who is listening in on the phone conversation.

“That’s your personal business with my father,” Gia, 18, fires back at her mother. “So enough!”

Their fight comes as cheating allegations swarm Teresa after photos surfaced of her holding hands with a younger man.

“Teresa is cocktailing it up all night with some young guy,” Housewife Margaret Josephs says in the trailer, with Teresa’s own sister-in-law Melissa Gorga admitting, “She’s out of f—ing control. That’s embarrassing.”

As the rumor spreads, Teresa doesn’t appear to be too happy. “Who said I was cheating?” she shouts at her costars, later throwing a glass. “That’s f—ed up. That’s f–ed up.”

RELATED: Teresa Giudice’s Attorney Says Man Pictured Holding Her Hand Is a Friend — ‘There Is No Cheating’

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort

Joe has been away from the New Jersey home he shares with Teresa and their four kids — Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — since he began serving his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

He was released from prison this past March, but is been held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling.

RELATED: Joe Giudice Asks Judge to Send Him to Italy as He Awaits Final Decision in Deportation Appeal

In October, an immigration court ruled to deport Joe to his native Italy after his prison sentence. (Even though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.) His requests to appeal the deportation ruling have thus far been denied. A final decision is pending.

On Tuesday, Joe’s legal team filed a petition requesting that he be allowed to move to Italy as he awaits the court’s final decision. A request to await the results back in his New Jersey home was previously denied.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice with her daughters Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Judging from the trailer, Joe seems to feel that his fate is sealed.

“I’m getting deported and that’s all there is to it,” he says in the clip.

That bring Gia to tears. “I don’t know if I’m ready to let him go,” she sobs.

While Teresa has stood by her husband’s side thus far, she has also been realistic about the fate of their marriage should he be deported, admitting on the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she’s “not doing a long-distance relationship.”

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Meanwhile, Teresa won’t be the only one bringing drama to this season of RHONJ.

Jennifer Aydin, 42, will find herself in the hot seat, battling with Gorga, 40, while Dolores Catania, 48, and Jackie Goldschneider, 48, get real about some personal troubles.

And then there’s Josephs, who gets into a physical battle with friend of the Housewives Danielle Staub, who blames the Macbeth Collection owner for the end of her marriage to Marty Caffrey.

“Margaret’s the reason we went through a divorce,” says Staub, 57. “That bitch needs to be put on f—ing mute. Homewrecker!”

“Don’t be digging for gold,” Josephs quips back. “Fix your f—ing soul.”

In the end, things get physical, with Josephs dumping a pitcher of water of Staub’s head, and Staub yanking Josephs’ ponytail.

“You keep poking at a bear, eventually the bear’s going to eat you alive,” Teresa says.

“Watch your back, bitch,” Staub can be heard screaming.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.