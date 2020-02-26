RHONJ Season 10 Reunion Trailer: Margaret Josephs Confronts Teresa Giudice over Ponytail Pull

Note: In order to watch the trailer, please disable your browser’s ad-blocker.

Margaret Josephs doesn’t appear to be too happy with Teresa Giudice at the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 reunion.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the three-part reunion’s trailer, which sees Josephs, Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin all coming back together to hash out the season’s headline-making drama.

All have a lot to say, but none seem to be as upset as Josephs — who confronts Giudice after unseen RHONJ footage revealed the mother of four had told Danielle Staub to pull Josephs’ ponytail earlier this season.

“You talked her into being violent!” Josephs screams as Giudice, when asked if she’s been able to forgive Giudice. “You have no remorse!”

“I was so f—ing mad,” Giudice says, in her defense.

Staub herself also shows up to the reunion to have her say about the incident, which Giudice has said was the catalyst to the end of their friendship.

Based on the trailer alone, it’s unclear whether Staub ever makes it out to the reunion couch. In the clip, a producer tells reunion host Andy Cohen that Staub is refusing to come out of her dressing room unless she’s seated next to him.

“I’ve asked several times that I be seated with Andy. I’m an original Housewife,” Staub says behind the scenes. “The game ends here.”

Image zoom Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub, and Margaret Josephs Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Bruce Glikas/Getty; Ben Gabbe/Getty

In fact, the game has ended for Staub. In January, she announced that she is leaving RHONJ.

The 57-year-old was one of the founding stars of the show when it kicked off in 2009. She left in season 2, popping up on other reality shows before returning to RHONJ in season 8 as a Friend of the Housewives.

Fans will have to wait until the RHONJ season 10 reunion’s second installment to see the situation with Staub play out.

Before then, the women dissect the other happenings on the show, with Goldschneider opening up about her eating disorder and Catania revealing the status of her relationship to boyfriend David Principe.

“You know what, I’m pissed off, because I’m a f—ing good catch,” Catania quips.

The Househusbands all join the show too, save for Teresa’s husband Joe Giudice, who is living in Italy as he awaits the final ruling of his deportation order.

In December, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two had gone their separate ways. And without that decision made, Teresa finally appears ready to move on.

“I hope you’ve gotten your pipes cleaned,” Cohen jokes with her at the reunion.

“I’m dying to!” she says, telling the room that she wants to have sex, too.

She also answers a burning question from Cohen, about whether or not she thinks Joe is going to ask her for spousal support.

Image zoom Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider Heidi Gutman/Bravo

The RHONJ reunion kicks off on March 4. The official descriptions of each reunion part are as follows:

Part 1 (airs March 4): The reunion kicks off with Melissa, Margaret, Jackie and even Dolores sparring with Jennifer as Teresa remains loyal to her friend. Meanwhile, Jackie reveals surprising details about her eating disorder and Dolores comes to a shocking conclusion about her relationship.

Part 2 (airs March 11): Jackie and Jennifer’s feud reaches new heights, while Melissa questions the health of Teresa’s marriage. The husbands shake up the set with shocking and hilarious details about all the wives’ sex lives. Backstage, Danielle makes an outrageous demand.

Part 3 (airs March 18): Joe Gorga reveals what he really knew about the Joe Giudice cheating allegations. After shocking revelations, Margaret and Teresa’s friendship is left hanging in the balance. Danielle attempts to shut down the reunion filming.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.