Teresa Giudice went public with her relationship with Luis Ruelas in September, after finalizing her divorce from ex Joe Giudice

RHONJ Reunion Sneak Peek: Teresa Giudice's Ex Joe Was 'Heartbroken' to See Her with New Boyfriend

It looks like the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will spare no one.

"It could be a massacre," Margaret Josephs begins in the new sneak peek for the reunion, which will premiere with part one on May 19.

"I'm mad at everybody," Dolores Catania says, as Jennifer Aydin adds, "The target is Margaret."

The reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, will cover everything from the false rumors that Jackie Goldschneider's husband was cheating on her (and the subsequent analogy she made about Teresa's daughter Gia) to Jennifer's tendency to over-serve herself at parties and Dolores' latest plastic surgery ventures.

Cohen, 52, also brings up Joe Giudice's feelings on ex-wife Teresa's new romance with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

"Joe Giudice said, 'You can all imagine how heartbroken I felt to see my ex with someone else,'" Cohen reads.

"He did tell Gia," Teresa said, referencing his eldest daughter with Joe. "It broke my heart into a million pieces. You're gonna make me cry."

The long feud surrounding Jackie's husband, which began with Teresa spreading the rumor during the season premiere, also takes center stage in the clip.

"Are you saying that she was wrong to spread the rumor?" Cohen asks Teresa's brother Joe Gorga.

"Never go against the family," Teresa, 48, says in a stern tone before adding with a laugh, "No, I'm kidding."

"Did you do it to hurt Jackie?" Cohen later asks Teresa.

"No," she says, though Jackie claims that's "absolute bulls---."

Then Jennifer, 44, drops a bombshell regarding the feud: "I'm trying to tell you that she is the cause of the rumor," she says — looking directly at Margaret.