The Gorga family drama continues on.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The conversation began when host Andy Cohen replayed a clip of an explosive fight between Teresa, Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga earlier in the season, during which Teresa accused her brother and sister-in-law of not defending her against insults from Jackie Goldschneider.

In the course of the fight, Joe launched into a tirade about Giudice, arguing that he landed Teresa in jail and bad-mouthed him to the press. (The Gorgas have long had a tumultuous relationship with Giudice, whom Teresa divorced last year.)

"So have you been holding back your anger at Joe Giudice for a long time?" Andy asked after playing back the fight.

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga | Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty

"A long time. An extremely long time," he replied. "My parents held it in for a long time, because they had four granddaughters that they took care of and they loved. It was a very hard time."

"I know you went to prison," Joe continued, addressing his sister directly. "We went to prison too, and to walk into a house and say, 'Hi, how are you?' to the man that put your daughter or your sister in prison … And my mom, think about what it did to her. You know how many times she cried to me? She didn't cry to you — she was strong."

"Yeah, because I kept telling her I was fine," Teresa, 49, said. "Because I wanted her to be fine with it because I know it was really devastating for my family."

Teresa and Joe Giudice Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice | Credit: getty images

Andy, 52, then read a fan question about the feud: "Natasha from Florence said, 'Teresa, your brother has done nothing but defend you against her ex-husband in the terrible way he treated you. Why can't you see that?'"

"Yeah and I've done nothing but defend my brother, and at the beginning of my marriage, like, he knows that, I always put my brother before my husband," Teresa said.

"All I'm trying to say is that they're saying this on national TV. My kids got upset about it," she said of Joe's comments about Giudice on the show.

"The other day, Antonia came into my room with an article, and she's like, 'Mommy, why does [uncle] Joe always write these horrible things about you?' Antonia's reading it too," Melissa, 42, replied, noting that her teenage daughter is also affected by the public fighting.

"I've kept my mouth shut for a very long time so if I exploded once, now I'm the bad guy," Joe then said, later adding, "Listen, this is real life. Sometimes you can't control it, because it's a tough subject, right? That's why I get a little crazy, you understand?"

RELATED VIDEO: RHONJ: Joe Gorga Claims Wife Melissa Has 'Changed' and 'Turned into This Different' Woman

Andy then came in with a specific interview Giudice had done in which he slammed his former brother-in-law.

"Teresa, I gotta tell you, I have something here that he said in the press that is not great. And, I mean, I'm just going to tell you," the Watch What Happens Live host said.

"Who is it about?" Teresa asked, to which Andy looked at Melissa and Joe and said, "It's about them."

"He said the only person that hurt your dad was Joe Gorga — he took money from your dad, that your parents lost their home because of Joe Gorga. He never helped your mom when she was sick, he never showed up when she was in the hospital. Melissa never checked on her. I mean, it goes on and on …" Andy shared.

"It's not true," Teresa said, before Joe began defending the way he took care of his parents before their deaths.

"When my parents passed away, I put my mother in a gold casket, didn't I do?" Joe said, as wife Melissa added, "He didn't sleep home for a month straight, in the hospital with her every single night."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- "Reunion" Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

"You know what Joe Giudice should say? He should say, 'I got a mother, I have a sister, I have four daughters. I wouldn't want that to happen to them. Joe Gorga you're right, and I apologize.' Because I still haven't yet heard him make a public apology of anything," Joe said.

"Well, he said sorry to me, Joe," Teresa said, but Joe replied, "Oh, well you know what? He hasn't said sorry to me."

"Did he say sorry to your parents?" Andy asked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Teresa responded, "I'm sure," Joe had a more definitive answer. "I'm gonna tell you that he didn't," he said. "You don't want to hear it, I'm just telling you. Listen, I'm done with Joe Giudice's name."

When Andy asked where Joe, Melissa and Teresa stand now when it comes to Giudice, Joe said they are putting it behind them.

"We've made an agreement: it's done. After this we're never gonna say his name again, right?" he said, as Teresa and Melissa nodded in agreement.