Milania Giudice told her uncle, Joe Gorga, she was still "hurt" over his fight with her sister Gia during Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ: Joe Gorga Vows to 'Let Go of the Past' in Apology to Niece Milania Giudice After Fight

Joe Gorga is mending his relationship with his niece, Milania Giudice.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Milania finally confronted her uncle about his recent fight with her sister Gia Giudice. (Joe and Gia got into a massive blowout during last week's episode over previous comments that he made about her dad, Joe Giudice.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The patching of their relationship began while they were attending a pizza party at the home of Luis "Louie" Ruelas, who is the new fiancé of Milania and Gia's mom, Teresa Giudice.

During the party — which was attended by the Gorga family, the Giudice family, and Louie's brother David — Louie suggested that the group play a bonding activity, during which each person discloses what they'd like to bring into their lives and what they want to let go of.

When it was Melissa Gorga's turn to speak, she revealed that she didn't think the families "spend enough time together," to which her sister-in-law Teresa quickly responded, "Yeah, that's why you should've invited me over for Sunday dinners!"

Joe then chimed in, telling the group, "We shouldn't expect... we all live crazy lives and family should not hold any grudges. I mean, it's so stupid. I can say whatever I want to you, but five minutes later, it should go away because we're family."

His comments agitated Milania, who was initially on the fence about attending the gathering. Joe's remarks then prompted the 16-year-old to address the drama between him and her sister.

"I have a lot of things I could say right now... like obviously, I'm hurt over what happened," she said. "Just seeing someone scream at my mom and saying things about my dad, I've never seen someone scream at someone like that. I cannot watch that."

Milania Giudice, Gia Giudice, Joe Gorga From left: Milania Giudice, Joe Gorga and Gia Giudice | Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images; Brian Ach/Getty Images; Gia Giudice/Instagram

In a confessional, Gia — who already mended things with her uncle — weighed in on the situation. "Milania, her end goal is just for everyone to get along," she said. "Just like the 'Waking Up in the Morning' song I wrote so long ago for my family to make up, it's still going on, which is really sad."

Milania went on to participate in the activity, telling the group, "Something I want to let go of is the overthinking of what's gonna happen next [between the family]. And then what I want to accomplish is nothing happening next and it just being [solid]."

Upon her candidness with the family, Joe realized the impact of his recent words and actions, and issued a heartfelt apology to his niece.

"Listen, I apologize. I don't want to argue anymore," he said. "We always get in this rut because we're still living in the past. We've got to let go of the past and remember that we've all been through so much, and it's okay to be angry."

The father of three continued, "This family's been through a lot and we can all be angry because we've all hurt but then we love. Let's love. Let's not ruin our family."

In a confessional, Joe added: "Tonight, for the first time, I understand. I know I have been hanging on to this anger with my niece's father. I know Milania doesn't want this family to fight. I'm probably one of the reasons that she lives in that fear and I don't want to be that person anymore."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jackie Goldschneider had an early dinner with husband Evan after their kids went off to sleepaway camp. During their meal, Jackie opened up about her decades-long battle with anorexia.

"When I finally started my recovery, I got to a place where I could eat what I wanted and I thought I was cured. I don't know, I'm not okay," Jackie said over their dinner. "Last year was really hard on me. I did shut down a little."

"I lost a few pounds and it shouldn't make me happy to be underweight," she continued. "Like even tonight, the reason I wanted to come out early is so I didn't have to eat."

Evan remained calm and supportive throughout their conversation, even when Jackie became emotional after he disclosed that their kids have noticed her "ritualized" eating habits of only consuming salads.

Evan Goldschneider, Jackie Goldschneider Evan Goldschneider and Jackie Goldschneider | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"That upsets me so much. It's one thing if I do it to myself but it's another thing if I make my kids think it's normal behavior. I'm so scared of food and so scared of gaining weight, but I'm hungry all the time," Jackie told her husband. "I'm afraid that I'm gonna relapse and kill myself. I just don't want to do this anymore."

Evan, who said he's "been concerned about Jackie for a long time," told the cameras he's "so happy she's finally opening up and letting me in" and eventually suggested that his wife see a therapist. Jackie immediately agreed, telling Evan, "I'm ready."

"The realization is a great thing and I'll help you every step of the way," Evan said. "I'm your partner, if you hurt, I hurt."

The end of the episode closed out at a bar, where Jackie and Evan hosted a keg party with their friends. While there, the conversation quickly shifted to the ongoing drama involving Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs.

Friend Traci Johnson came to Jennifer's defense in front of the group, telling Margaret, "At the end of the day, she's sad. You're allowed to cry when you're sad... I think you did shock her because I don't think she expected someone to throw [the affair] in her face."

Later on, Dolores Catania approached Jennifer to talk after confirming to the other women that she is no longer seeing her boyfriend, David Principe. During their conversation, Jennifer told Dolores, "I don't know if you're better friends with Margaret than you are with me."

Dolores Catania Dolores Catania | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Dolores responded by saying she's "close" with both women, but Jennifer then revealed, "Jackie has even said that she witnessed firsthand how you're not a good friend to me."

"She's questioning our friendship, that's not a nice person," Dolores said in response.

When Jackie came over to address the situation, a massive argument broke out between her and Dolores. "I am both of their friends and that's not your place to say," Dolores told Jackie.

Things escalated after Dolores referred to Jackie as "this," which led to the women coming face-to-face and yelling at each other. The rest of the party guests then got involved in an attempt to diffuse the situation before the episode closed out with "To Be Continued" written across the screen.