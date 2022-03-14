RHONJ Midseason Trailer Teases Drama with Teresa Giudice's Fiancé and Jennifer Aydin Marital Woes

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo

Fans can expect a lot more drama from the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast as its 12th season continues — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look!

The midseason trailer kicks off with several light-hearted moments from the New Jersey bunch hanging out together — before the tone takes a dramatic shift to explore what's really going on beneath the surface.

To start, Teresa Giudice's daughters express their disappointment with leaving their childhood home as her relationship with Luis "Louie" Ruelas becomes more serious.

"Moving is going to be very sad," says Gia, 21, as Gabriella, 18, continues, "I don't want to leave this house."

"The only memories that we're going to have was here with dad," Gabriella, 18, adds as Teresa, 49, bursts into tears thereafter.

Later in the clip, Teresa's relationship with Louie faces further scrutiny from the cast. Her own brother, Joe Gorga, even questions Louie about his past.

RHONJ's Midseason Trailer Credit: Bravo

"I'm not going to sit here and say that I was this crown of a man," says Louie.

Teresa, at one point, confronts Margaret Josephs about continuously "dragging" Louie's name "through the mud."

"Like this one, he's abusive," says Teressa as Margaret, 54, adds, "I didn't say he was abusive. All the girlfriends said he was abusive."

RHONJ's Midseason Trailer Credit: Bravo

The tension between Teresa and Margaret eventually appears to hit a breaking point. "I'll tell you where she belongs: a zoo," says Margaret.

"I'm f------ done," she continues. "She f----- with the wrong girl."

But Teresa isn't the only RHONJ cast member whose relationship is coming under fire. Jennifer Aydin confronts her husband, Bill Aydin, about how his past infidelity is continuing to affect her.

"You were doing your thing without any consideration of me," the 44-year-old tells her spouse.

RHONJ's Midseason Trailer Credit: Bravo

Later addressing their couple's struggles with Margaret, Jennifer says she believes she puts more effort into making the marriage work.

"It's always me trying for him," she says before shedding a tear. "I don't know if I can work through it."