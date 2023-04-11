'RHONJ' : Melissa Gorga Slams 'Delusional' Teresa Giudice for Taking 'Zero Accountability' Over Wedding Drama

It was the same fight (just in a different country) on Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey as the women traveled to Ireland to celebrate Teresa Giudice's bachelorette party.

Despite the simmering tensions among the group, every single woman attended the trip — but prior to departure, Jennifer Aydin was quick to ask Melissa Gorga how she felt about the perpetual bridesmaids drama.

"I'm trying to just put any hurt feelings that I have about being excluded from the wedding or that my kids aren't in the wedding, or that Dolores [Catania] and Jennifer are in the wedding and I'm not — I don't want to go into this trip in this beautiful country with a chip on my shoulder," Melissa prattled off in a confessional near the start of the episode.

Meanwhile, in Teresa's world, she noted how she's "seeing a shift in Louie [Ruelas], and rightfully so," in one of her confessionals.

"Because he's done nothing to hurt [Melissa and Joe]. If anything, he's tooken [sic] a hard beating. He's lost money!" Teresa said, referencing the pizza-business-deal-gone-wrong that soured Joe Gorga to Louie in the first place.

Regardless of the never-ending family feud, all of the women landed in the Emerald Isle ready to celebrate Teresa. Dolores even booked a stay at Ballinlough Castle, a 400-year-old property.

After arriving at the castle and settling in for lunch, Teresa accidentally outed how Jennifer had a sidebar conversation with Angie the psychic from the Turkish tea reading — just as the other women suspected. When Margaret Josephs caught wind of that truth, she couldn't believe Jennifer told Angie about the drama with her ex-friend, Laura.

"Why would I tell her that?" Jennifer said. "I'm just saying, that's not something I would have told her."

The lore around Margaret's ex-friend Laura was related to a conversation Laura had with Jennifer and Teresa, and while some of it had to do with gathering dirt on Margaret, some of it also had to do with another woman — and neither Jennifer, nor Teresa, were willing to say who or what Laura had divulged to them.

Danielle Cabral couldn't take the suspense, and after lunch, she cornered Jennifer in her bedroom, begging Jennifer to tell her the "big" secret.

"Can you talk to me please and tell me what it is that Laura told you that you cannot say?" Danielle asked.

"I can't say," Jennifer repeated over and over again, only for Danielle to ask why not.

"Because that stuff is petty… and there's a family involved. And something very similar was done to me last year," Jennifer explained, alluding to Margaret telling the other women about her husband Bill's infidelity.

"You don't wanna say it, and Teresa doesn't wanna say it…. it's about Melissa," Danielle concluded. "What is it?"

With a big sigh, Jennifer finally gave in.

"So, Laura was telling me Margaret told her some rumor that somebody who works with both of them, he opened the back seat of a car and he saw Melissa in the back seat, with a guy, and the person who claims he witnessed it told Margaret that they were making out," she shared.

Danielle's jaw dropped. "That's a bomb, Jen."

After learning the news, Teresa allegedly said it "makes me sick," according to Jennifer, and Danielle wondered if this was just another reason why Teresa didn't include Melissa in her bridal party.

The women ultimately regrouped after getting ready — with everyone in green except for Teresa, who wore white as the bride — and headed into Dublin for their pub crawl party.

Jennifer Fessler was the first to pose a question after they all arrived at the pub: what made Teresa decide to ask Dolores and Jennifer Aydin to be bridesmaids?

"These two have been really a big supporter of Louie and I," Teresa said. "I'll be honest with you: I was nervous to ask them because I didn't want, like, another problem with my brother."

Melissa eyed Teresa with that comment, but it was Jennifer Aydin who delivered the figurative sucker-punch.

"You are through obligation," Jennifer said to Melissa, trying to explain why she was invited to the wedding but her mother wasn't.

"I was what?" Melissa repeated.

Margaret balked at Jennifer's comment. "You think its obligation? Oh, back that one up."

"Back that up," Fessler echoed, speaking to Jennifer Aydin.

"You're not helping [Teresa]" Melissa pointed out.

Having watched the conversation turn, Teresa then insisted she didn't need Jennifer's help, and could speak for herself.

"I'm like the coolest f—ing sister, but then [Joe] tries to make me look bad!" Teresa said, doubling down on the fact that Joe should've called her about his mother-in-law being excluded from the wedding if he had a problem with it.

Joe and Melissa Gorga (left) with Teresa Giudice. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty (2)

"Don't throw me under the bus!" Teresa continued. "I never throw him under the bus."

"You never throw him under the bus?" an incredulous Melissa asked.

"How do I throw him under the bus? I always cover him up," Teresa said.

"He's the worst, you're the best," Melissa agreed sarcastically.

"This is the happiest time of my life, so my brother should make it the happiest time," Teresa insisted.

Despite that, Melissa was not convinced. "There is zero accountability when it comes to Teresa. And I mean zero," she concluded in her confessional. "It's actually delusional. That's what it is."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.