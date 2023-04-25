'RHONJ' : Melissa Refuses to Be 'Props in the Final Hour' After Teresa 'Barely' Asks Her Family to Be in Wedding

Though the in-laws appeared to find common ground on Tuesday's episode, things turned when Teresa announced that Bill Aydin would be in their wedding because "I don't have family"

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 10:00 PM
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Photo: Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

With just weeks to go until she says "I do," Teresa Giudice was still making last-minute additions to her wedding party during Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On their final day in Ireland for Teresa's bachelorette trip, the women headed to a farm for a day filled with activities. They played "catch the cock," in which they had to grab real-life chickens, bonded over a sort of pictionary-esque game detailing Teresa's life, and they even jumped into a mud pit.

During lunch, however, Teresa revealed her then-fiancé "Louie asked Bill [Aydin] to be in the wedding" because "[Jennifer Aydin and Bill] been so supportive since day 1, and it's nice since I don't have family."

Melissa Gorga was sitting right there at the table with all of the women. She said nothing in response to Teresa's comment other than "I'm good" after a few of the women asked her if she was okay.

"This is why it's really hard for me to believe she really wanted Gino in her wedding because in the next breath she's literally saying 'Well, I have no family,'" an incredulous Melissa said in her confessional. "This is why we don't believe you!"

As for wanting Gino in her wedding, Teresa had made a different comment earlier during the picture-drawing portion of the day, which had actually started with the in-laws sharing a sweet moment.

"I started with Sala Consilina 'cause that was where your parents were from," Melissa said, explaining her drawing representing the beginning of Teresa's life. She began to cry nearly right away.

"And I'm showing your family coming from Italy," she explained before becoming too overwhelmed with emotion to continue.

"Alright stop," Teresa said, getting up from where she was seated next to the other women.

Melissa continued to explain her drawing. "Your dad, your mom, you and your brother," she said, her voice breaking as she pointed to her orange stick figures.

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and their father
Joe Gorga/Instagram

In a confessional, Melissa added: "It's just sad to me that this was a family, and to draw them from the beginning struck me like, 'Wow, look where we are right now.'"

Teresa then walked over to Melissa. "I swear, I knew that was yours," she said of the illustration.

"I'm sorry," Melissa said through tears, as the two women embraced. "This is your family. I love them so much."

"Alright, going forward we should just not even talk about the past," Teresa concluded.

"I agree," said Melissa. "That's why I got upset on the bus yesterday because you were bringing up a sweet sixteen from one year ago. That's the past."

"Melissa, I wasn't trying to say anything bad about Antonia, like, I love your children. I was just thinking this morning I want some part of you guys in my wedding. Like, I was like, 'Should we have Gino walk down the aisle with Gianna?' You, Antonia, Gino and Joey would complete it, like, if you guys are there with me," Teresa explained of her latest vision for her wedding.

Melissa Gorga, Antonia Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Manny Carabel/Getty, Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"Are you asking them to be in your wedding?" Jennifer Aydin, who herself was also a recent addition to the bridal party, chimed in. "All of them?"

Teresa immediately backed off. "No, no, I'm just saying I want happiness and peace," she clarified.

"I literally have no words for this. It's such complete nonsense what she's asking. If she's even asking because she's barely asking," Melissa admitted in a confessional after Teresa's comments.

Teresa then motioned to her surroundings, and reminded the women of where they were. "I want the gold at the end of the rainbow," she decided.

Melissa, however, wasn't falling for it. "No, we're not your props in the final hour. Sorry," she concluded in her confessional.

Back in New Jersey, Joe Gorga wasn't buying any of what his sister was supposedly offering, either.

At guy's night, he had some words for Bill.

RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Says She's 'Never' Considered Divorce amid Troubles with Husband Bill: 'Make It Work'
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

"No disrespect to you," Joe said to Jennifer's husband. "You're an afterthought. 'We've got no one else, let's throw in Bill and Jen.'"

"No big deal. I thought the mailman was next," Joe sarcastically deadpanned in his confessional.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

