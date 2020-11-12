The Bravo star revealed her new relationship on social media earlier this week

RHONJ 's Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice Is 'Good' with New Boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Melissa Gorga is weighing in on Teresa Giudice's love life.

"Teresa's good. She's got her little boyfriend," Gorga said with a laugh and a playful wink. "She's good."

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Teresa, 48, is dating businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas. "She is very happy, but taking things very slow," a source said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, located in Clearwater, Florida.

Teresa shared the news of her relationship on Facebook, posting a photo of herself and her new man at a football game.

"Excited to reveal my new boyfriend," the mother of four wrote, linking to an article about the romance.

Last month, Joe revealed that he's involved with someone new and said he would not be upset if Teresa also moved on.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice | Credit: Bravo

"What's she going to do, stay alone forever?" he told E! News. That's not fair."

"I mean, listen, we talk every day, but we kind of moved on already," he added.

And Teresa previously opened up about what she wanted out of her next relationship, saying she was looking for a change after being married to Joe for so long.

"I never remember laughing with Joe. I don't," she told Andy Cohen during the RHONJ season 10 reunion in March. "I want someone to talk so sweet to me and be gentle. I want to be beautiful to him. I'm just so done with the whole Italian tough guy. I'm tired of that, I want something different."