Melissa Gorga Says 'the Door's Shut' on a Reconciliation with Teresa Giudice: 'I'm Done with the Toxic'

Melissa Gorga is not interested in mending things with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premiere, Melissa, 43, reveals where she currently stands with Teresa — and if a reconciliation is likely down the road.

"I mean, the door's shut right now [on a reconciliation]. Just is," she says. "It's exhausting, if I'm being honest. I think I say that a lot this season. It's up and down, and in and out, and high and not high. I'm mad, I'm not mad. I'm going to stab you. Just, how about, get away?"

"That's the point I'm at. I'm comfortable enough in my skin. I am secure enough that I don't feel guilty anymore," she continues. "I know I've always done the right thing. Not perfect, but I've really tried to help and fix it, so I'm washing my hands now. I'm done. I'm done with the toxic."

Melissa, who is married to Teresa's younger brother Joe Gorga, adds: "You have one life. It's like, let's live it healthy. Let's live it with the right circle around us. Let's keep it positive with the right people that are wishing good on us. That's where I'm at right now in life.

"So we're done. We wish everybody well. I wish her family well. I wish her marriage lasts a thousand years. I really do," she concludes. "I want everyone to be happy and find peace. That's all I want."

Though she may not be interested in patching things up, Melissa notes that her and Joe's kids — daughter Antonia, 17, and sons Gino, 14, and Joey, 12 — will never let the drama affect the treatment of their aunt.

"I don't really like to bring the kids into it. That's the part that makes this worse and that's the reason why we kept our mouth shut with a lot of the things we knew leading up to the wedding, for the kids," Melissa explains. "The kids have been through a lot, but my kids will always respect their aunt."

"They will always kiss her hello, I will make sure of it. I will never have them unfollowing her or doing anything of the sort," she adds. "No matter what Teresa and I go through, that is their blood and they will respect her."

Over the years, Joe, 43, and Melissa have hit some rocky patches in their relationship with Teresa, 50. Some of the tension stemmed from the legal troubles that Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice faced years ago, while more recent drama was centered around Teresa's treatment of the couple.

In May, Teresa and her younger brother got into an explosive fight during RHONJ's season 12 reunion after Teresa called Joe a "bitch boy" and dismissively compared him to a Housewife. The argument got so intense between the two siblings that Joe walked off stage, threatening to "quit" the Bravo franchise.

Teresa later claimed she had apologized and mended things with Joe, but that was only the start of what was to come between them.

PEOPLE confirmed in August that the Gorgas wouldn't be attending Teresa's Aug. 6 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. (By that point, Teresa had already confirmed that Melissa would not be a bridesmaid in her wedding.)

Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Luis' actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

For the Gorgas part, they haven't directly addressed the rumors but have spoken publicly about skipping the wedding, with Melissa telling PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October that "it's unfortunate" they had to miss the nuptials and she "didn't choose it."

The couple also addressed their decision to skip the nuptials on the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, confirming that "the full entire story" leading to tension amongst the family was not public knowledge at the time, but "drips and drabs" of it had surfaced.

Joe added that it was "so, so hard" for him to not attend Teresa's wedding, especially since she's his only close family that's still alive.

"To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad," he said. "But listen: let's go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn't want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me."

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.