Melissa Gorga Speaks Out After Learning She Isn't a Bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice's Wedding

"Whatever she decides, it's her wedding and I'll be fine with it," Melissa Gorga said on Thursday's episode of her podcast, On Display

Melissa Gorga has no hard feelings towards Teresa Giudice over her bridal party decisions.

During Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Giudice, 49, revealed that Gorga, 42, will not be included in her bridal party when she marries fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas this summer.

Gorga has been married to Giudice's brother Joe since 2004 and has starred alongside Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since its third season in 2011.

On Thursday, Gorga broke her silence about the bridal party situation on the newest episode of her podcast, On Display from PodcastOne. "I'm not gonna lie: I've had a lot of news outlets reaching out to me," she began. "Since everyone wants to know how I feel, let's just answer it."

"Yes, I watched Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and I did find out on TV that I'm not gonna be in Teresa's wedding and I'm not a bridesmaid, which I'm okay with, I'm fine with," the mom of three said. "I understand, to each their own."

Continuing, Gorga explained, "I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big caution is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that's the case, that makes perfect sense."

Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I mean, if she's having Louie's sisters, well then, I guess that makes perfect sense for Teresa," she said. "I wish her nothing but happiness. I'm very happy that she's happy. I love to see her smile when she's with Louie. Whatever she decides, it's her wedding and I'll be fine with it. I just — you know, she could've put me in an ugly dress anyway! I'm just kidding! But for real. No, just kidding."

Gorga also noted that her bond with Giudice remains strong and even if she's not a bridesmaid, she will continue to support her sister-in-law.

"I feel like I've been there for her through thick and thin, through so much in her life and [for] her girls, and her family," she explained. "Joe and I have been here for a long time. We've always backed her up and we haven't said much on the show in a negative light regarding her and Louie and it's for a reason. 'Cause, we want her happy and we want it to be good."

Gorga concluded, "So I hope she sees that and realizes that. I wish her nothing but happiness and I'm sure her wedding will be absolutely beautiful. I just wanted to touch on it a little bit so everyone can stop asking me."

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After Giudice shared the news on WWHL Tuesday, Cohen, 53, pressed the reality star a bit more about the subject. "Does she know that?" he asked Giudice, referring to Gorga.

Giudice told Cohen, "Don't make a big deal. I mean, come on," but he asked, "Will this be news to her, hearing this now?"

Giudice admitted with a laugh, "I guess so, I mean, hello! We're on national TV."

Giudice met Ruelas in 2020 while vacationing on the Jersey Shore. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in November 2020 and their engagement was announced in October 2021.

While the pair have been happy in love together, it hasn't been completely smooth sailing for Ruelas, as his past has come into question quite often on this season of RHONJ.

Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Several cast members have raised concerns over his past actions, which allegedly include a leaked video showing Ruelas shirtless with other men at a warrior camp apologizing for his behaviors and allegations that he beat his former fiancée in front of their kids. (Ruelas has since denied the physical assault rumor, and claimed the video was released by "a thirsty ex who's looking for attention and went and put it out there to try and humiliate me.")

Though the Gorgas have remained relatively quiet about the allegations, brother Joe has previously said he would give Ruelas the benefit of the doubt, despite his skepticism over the allegations.

"I just don't know what to believe anymore," Joe said during a recent confessional. "There's so many allegations out there. So what if all these rumors out there are real and I gave him the benefit of the doubt? And then what happens then?"

In this week's episode, Joe added of the allegations, "This is a little weird, but Teresa has made up her mind that she wants to stay with Louie. And if I want to stay in my sister's life, I'm gonna keep my mouth shut."

He later issued a warning to Ruelas, telling him, "Listen, there's a lot of s— coming out, but I said to my sister, 'Does he treat you right?' She says yes. But you f— up, I'm gonna find out about that, trust me."