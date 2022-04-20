As the drama involving Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs carries on, Melissa Gorga was forced to pick between her sister-in-law and her friend

RHONJ: Melissa Gorga in the 'Worst Spot' as She Gets Caught in the Middle of Teresa & Margaret's Feud

Episode 19049 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) ; Melissa Gorga attends The Last Duel New York Premiere on October 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios); Margaret Josephs of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York City are seen arriving to SLEIGH, A Miracle on Spruce St ! A Toys for Tots Housewife takeover at VALANNI on December 12, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Melissa Gorga was caught between a rock and a hard place during this week's The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Tuesday's episode picked up where last week's ended off — in Nashville, where the women had taken a mini getaway with their husbands.

Though Teresa kept her distance from the group while they participated in Nashville activities throughout the episode, she finally reunited with everyone at a dinner in the backyard of the home they were staying in.

During the meal, Teresa, 49, addressed the drink-hurling incident and said she was sorry for her behavior.

"I wanted to apologize to the group about my actions yesterday. That's normally not how I act, but I love Louis very much, he's the love of my life, and when someone hurts him, they're hurting me," she said. "So that's why I acted the way I did yesterday, but I was provoked. And I just wanted to say sorry about what I did last night."

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While half the table commended Teresa for her genuine apology, the other half — including Margaret — were not convinced by her words.

"Was that an apology?" Margaret asked Jackie Goldschneider and Housewives friend Traci Johnson. "She said I provoked it... you know what an apology is? 'I'm sorry for my behavior.' That's an apology."

"It's a start," Melissa, 43, offered, but Margaret, 55, quickly shut her down. "No, it's not. Not at all," she responded.

In a confessional, Melissa opened up about her sister-in-law's actions. "It's not the best apology but at the end of the day, this is probably the best she's gonna get."

Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, echoed his wife's sentiments in a confessional of his own: "A few years ago, there would've been zero chance of an 'I'm sorry' coming out of her mouth. This is growth for Teresa. Even if Margaret doesn't see it, this is huge, this is big!"

Eventually, Jennifer Aydin brought the matter to Teresa's attention, saying, [Margaret] is not happy with it, though. I thought that was very nice. Margaret, you didn't appreciate that?"

"It wasn't for Margaret, it was for the group," Teresa fired back.

Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas with Melissa and Joe Gorga | Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Standing her ground, Margaret maintained that Teresa's apology "was not an apology" because "apology 101 does not come with a 'but'."

As expected, Teresa then became increasingly furious at Margaret's words and demanded that Melissa tell her she "didn't say 'but'."

"She didn't like the word 'provoked,'" Melissa attempted to explain to Teresa, before asking in a confessional, "What am I supposed to do? I know she's wrong in saying that to Margaret and I wanna tell her, but she's basically holding us hostage."

It certainly wasn't the first time, either. As shown in a flashback, Teresa had a similar reaction to the previous drama that unfolded on the show, putting her brother and sister-in-law in the middle.

"I'm your sister, you need to set that bitch straight," Teresa said on the phone to Joe and Melissa in the flashback. "I'm serious. Otherwise, you and me are not gonna have a relationship."

Margaret continued to push the matter, telling Teresa, "You made excuses. You don't know how to apologize."

But Teresa was not having it, and once again, called on her sister-in-law to intervene. "Melissa, tell her to shut the f— up. Melissa, I swear to god," she said.

By this point, Melissa was clearly distressed and opted to stay quiet, putting her hands up and covering her eyes. The rest of the group also began to disperse from the table amid the growing tensions.

"If I agree with Margaret, Teresa is gonna be pissed," Melissa said in a confessional. "If I agree with Teresa, Margaret's gonna look at me like I'm an a—hole. There's no worst spot to be in."