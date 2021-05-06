RHONJ: Melissa Gorga Predicts Teresa Giudice's Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Will Be 'Her Husband'

Teresa Giudice went public with her relationship with Luis Ruelas in September

Teresa Giudice has finally identified her mystery man on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During Thursday's episode of the Bravo reality show, Teresa, 48, continued to remain coy about her relationship with Luis "Louie" Ruelas — but she did finally share his name after weeks of dodging questions about the romance. (The star went public with her relationship with Louie in September).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is the man he like, blows me away," Teresa's brother Joe Gorga told her at one point before asking, "So do you love him?"

Teresa tried to avoid answering but Joe pressed on — "Is this serious? I just want to hear it, I want to know."

"He's the most amazing guy I've ever met," Teresa said. "He really is."

"Even though I've been with Louie a few months, and I enjoy being with him, he makes me laugh, he's so smart, in the past I have opened up my life and doing that hasn't gone so well," she added in a confessional. "I don't trust a lot of people. So this time I'm not going to tell anyone until I feel secure in the relationship."

Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas with Melissa and Joe Gorga | Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The topic of Teresa and her new beau came up again when Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs and Joe's wife Melissa Gorga were having breakfast before the crew went on a trip to an apple orchard.

"Why isn't Teresa introducing anybody to this guy?" asked Jackie, 44, as Melissa revealed that she actually met him.

"Yeah, I know you did," Jackie said. "You don't have a good poker face. So tell me, first of all, do you like him for her?"

"I believe this is her husband," Melissa, 42, predicted.

"I mean, I don't know everything there is to know about love, but I do know when two people go out of their way for one another, they can't take their eyes off each other, and she totally lets her guard down with him and that's how I really know that it's the one," she then told the cameras.

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas | Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

During the apple orchard outing, Teresa wasn't too pleased to hear that Melissa was disclosing details about her relationship after her brother Joe did the same during last week's episode.

"First my brother, now Melissa with the big mouth!" she said.

"I mean listen, we're not there yet, like I just want to make sure it's right before I introduce him to my friends, like I want to get to know him first," she told her costars. "But like, do I think he's amazing? Yes, like the best guy I've ever met in my life. But, you know, it's like my brother needs to slow it down."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in the episode, Teresa enlisted the help of her 14-year-old daughter Milania to pick out an outfit for a dinner date with Louie.

"So how's Louie?" Milania asked.

"He's good. It's really good," Teresa said. "What do you think about him?"

"I really like Louie, you know that, it's just weird to say, 'Yeah, my mom has a boyfriend,'" she responded. "But like, you seem really happy with Louie."

"He's pretty amazing," Teresa gushed.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

"You know, I've met other guys you know, but I think there was no connection, but when I met Louie, it was totally different like we have so many things in common," she said in her confessional.

"We were on the phone all night long," Teresa revealed to her daughter, who said, "I feel like you're, like, in love with him — you seem like it."

"I can't wait to fall in love again, but you know we're taking it slow," Teresa concluded.

Fans will have to wait until next week, though, to catch a glimpse of Teresa's boyfriend — the cameras cut out just as she was opening the door for her date.