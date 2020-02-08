RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Reveals She 'Never Thought' Joe Giudice 'Was the Greatest' for Teresa

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga isn’t afraid to share her true feelings about Joe Giduice.

While calling into Jonathan Cheban’s podcast, Foodgod, on Thursday, Gorga — who is Teresa Giudice‘s sister-in-law — admitted that she was never a huge fan of Joe.

“I’m really not close to him. I never was and I’m not gonna deny it,” Gorga, 40, revealed. “We were never besties… I never thought he was the greatest.”

The mom of three also announced on her podcast appearance that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, have stopped following Joe Giudice — who’s currently living in Italy while continuing to appeal his deportation order — on social media.

“My husband unfollowed him on Instagram because he thinks he’s crazy on Instagram,” she revealed.

Gorga’s feelings don’t come as much of a surprise, as she recently shared on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she would be happy if Teresa ended up with her ex-boyfriend Tony Delorenzo.

“He’s a good guy. I would love for her to end up with Tony,” Gorga said.

During the podcast, Gorga added that she is happy for sister-in-law Teresa following her split announcement.

“It’s time to make new lives. I think they’ve both accepted it,” the Bravo star told Cheban. “The only thing everybody was holding on for is, obviously, the kids, because they want their kids to have their parents together.”

Gorga continued, “Sometimes it just doesn’t work out and it’s not working out because they live in two different countries at this point, so it is what it is.”

Joe and Teresa have not moved forward with any plans for a divorce, a source previously told PEOPLE, as the pair focus on the wellbeing of their four daughters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.