Teresa Giudice has been honest about the fact that she doesn’t know what the future holds for her and her husband Joe Giudice‘s marriage, but her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga seems to have a guess.

On Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gorga told audiences that she feels the couple will likely go their separate ways down the line.

“I would never say to Teresa, ‘Hey, you’re not going to end up with Joe.’ But my gut feeling is that Teresa is going to end up moving on,” Gorga, 40, said in her confessional interview. “It will be super hard and it is scary but it’s also full of possibilities and I want her to start remembering that.”

Gorga may not have been as direct with Teresa about her opinions, but she did offer her husband’s sister some encouragement after Teresa, 47, told her, “I just want to be happy again” and admitted, “I haven’t been happy in so long.”

“You know what I think’s going to happen for you? I feel like, whether it’s with Joe or not with Joe, I honestly feel there’s a f—ing rainbow at the end,” Gorga said.

At the time of their conversation, Teresa was waiting to hear the verdict of Joe’s latest deportation appeal.

In October 2018, a ruling was made that Joe would have to leave the country after he finished serving out his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

As Teresa explained in the RHONJ season 10 premiere, Joe was born in Italy and lived there for a year before his parents relocated to America. He never obtained American citizenship and per U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

Joe was released from prison in March, three years after first reporting to prison. (Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes; she was released on Dec. 23, 2015.) He was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to wait out his appeal decisions.

Asked on Wednesday’s episode by Teresa what she thinks will happen, Gorga said, “I really want him to come home, but I do think they’re going to make an example out of him.”

She may be right. Though that ruling is still to be seen in the airing of show, in real life, both of Joe’s appeals have been denied. The result of a third one is still pending.

Just this October, Joe moved to Salerno to find work while he awaits the court’s decision.

Teresa, who has been married to Joe for 20 years, went to visit him in November — along with their four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

In the past, Teresa’s been realistic about the fate of their marriage should he be deported, admitting on the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she’s “not doing a long-distance relationship.”

Speaking with PEOPLE after returning from Italy, Teresa said that she hadn’t yet decided whether she and Joe would stay together.

“We’re just going to take day by day and see what happens. That’s basically it,” she said. “I mean, I can’t predict the future, but as of now, it was two and a half days. It was too short to decide. But our daughters are the most important thing. We’ll see what happens. I mean, he lives in Italy, I live in America. I don’t know if that’s going to work.”

“I cried a lot,” she added, of the trip. “Just seeing my daughters with him and I was just very, very emotional. At the end of the day I just want Joe to be happy. I’m just happy that he was free.”