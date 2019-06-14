Melissa Gorga‘s daughter, Antonia, has grown up before the eyes of Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers, and now, the 13-year-old is ready to take on high school!

The eldest child of RHONJ stars Melissa, 40, and Joe Gorga was off to her 8th grade dance on Thursday evening, when the mother of three shared photos of her “only girl.”

“And just like that she’s off to the 8th grade dance💃🏻😭” Melissa wrote in a series of three Instagram photos, the first featuring the mother-daughter duo posing together outside.

“I can’t believe she’ll be in high school next year.. I’m so proud of the strong, good hearted, athletic young lady she has turned into❤️ #myonlygirl,” added Melissa, who also shares sons Gino, 11, and Joey, 8, with husband Joe.

Antonia, who graduates from middle school this month, wore a bright red mini dress for the special occasion and smiled in her two solo photos.

Fellow RHONJ cast member Margaret Josephs commented on the post, writing, “Antonia looks so so beautiful, stunning beyond words ❤️❤️❤️❤️💋👧🏼.”

Dolores Catania, also a Jersey housewife and close friend of Melissa’s sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, complimented the soon-to-be high school student in a comment.

“She is soo beautiful,” wrote Catania, 48.

Jackie Goldschneider, whose friendship with Melissa and feud with Teresa, 47, was a source of drama in the latest RHONJ season, commented, “Absolutely gorgeous! Hope she had fun!! 💕💕💕.”

Antonia Gorga

Alongside her brothers, Antonia, who turns 14 in August, has been documented on the Bravo reality series since her mom joined the cast in the show’s third season in 2011.

The young teen shares the same name as her late grandmother Antonia, who was her dad Joe and aunt Teresa’s mother.

In December, Antonia made her red carpet debut alongside her parents for the New York City premiere of Second Act, which was attended by the film’s stars Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini and Vanessa Hudgens.

The eldest Gorga child proudly posed for photos with her parents. “@joeygorga & I loved seeing her turn into a little lady,” Melissa said on Instagram, calling the night out “unreal.”