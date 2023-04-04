'RHONJ' : Melissa Calls It 'Convenient' Teresa's Wedding 'Vision' Didn't Include Her as a Bridesmaid

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice hit another rough patch when the bride-to-be decided to include Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania in her bridal party after "meditating" on it — but left out Melissa

Published on April 4, 2023 10:00 PM
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
Here comes the bride, and she's got two new bridesmaids — neither one of whom is Melissa Gorga.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania announced to their friend group that Teresa Giudice had asked them to be members of her bridal party.

"Well, me and Dolores have some news," Jennifer started, as she and Dolores gathered the group of women around at Paulie Connell's house amid their Turkish coffee ground reading party.

"Besides the fact that you made up?" Margaret Josephs quipped of the pair's truce earlier in the episode.

"I mean, you know Teresa has COVID and she's not coming [to Paulie's], but she called when we were together and said that while she was meditating about her wedding, she pictured Jennifer and I being in the wedding—" said Dolores before an overly excited Jennifer cut her off.

"So we're bridesmaids!" Jennifer blurted out.

The camera immediately panned to Melissa, who didn't say anything for a moment and just squinted her eyes at the group of women.

"You weren't even at her engagement party," Melissa eventually said to Dolores.

"I don't care though," Dolores replied.

"I know you don't care, but to me I'm like, what happened?" Melissa asked.

"She said that it came to her in a vision, that she saw us walking down the aisle as bridesmaids," Jennifer explained.

Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin
Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty (2)

Melissa, however, didn't appear to be buying what Jennifer (or Teresa) was selling.

"Dolores wasn't even invited to the engagement party. Why? Because Dina [Manzo] was," Melissa explained in a confessional. "Here are Louie [Ruelas] and Dina's man, who have an argument over business, these two are no longer friends, all of a sudden it's like 'Dolores, I was meditating.' So convenient, that meditation moment."

In an attempt to diffuse the situation before things escalated any further, Dolores suggested they all "take a break" and have something to eat before the coffee reading began.

While everyone was sitting at the table, Dolores also asked if the group had any interest in going on a vacation to Ireland, which was where Paulie took her for Valentine's Day, and where she now wants to take Teresa before the wedding.

All the women agreed.

As for how the coffee grounds reading session actually went? Angie, the psychic, began by examining the women's cups one by one.

Dolores was first, and hers predicted "a ring on her finger coming."

Rachel Fuda was next, with her cup revealing a "V for victory," which she interpreted as a win in the adoption case of her stepson Jaiden.

Margaret's cup was all about a childhood friend with "the letter L" stabbing her in the back, to which Jennifer Fessler couldn't help but roll her eyes and laugh because the nod was so clearly to Margaret's ex-best friend Laura.

Jennifer Aydin's reading was also laughable as Angie mentioned a slew of "endorsements" in Jennifer's future. The women collectively couldn't keep it together, either at the table or in their confessionals.

(The use of the specific term "endorsement" had made it seem to the women like Jennifer had pulled Angie the psychic aside beforehand to tell her what to say).

Finally, Danielle Cabral's reading was about her ongoing feud with her brother, and Angie said that one day his anger toward her was going to subside.

Danielle began to cry instantly and confronted the table about her family situation after the women drove her to storm out of Rachel's shore party on last week's episode.

"I know what that's like, when someone's digging in on family. Let's not pry," Melissa said in a confessional, as she defended Danielle at the table in real time. "Can we leave it at that, everyone? It's fine, we're going to listen to you," she said to Danielle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

