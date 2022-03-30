"They are both still friends, so Margaret not supporting her is just very rude," Gia Giudice said of her mom Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs

RHONJ: Margaret Josephs Is 'Taken Aback' After Gia Giudice Confronts Her About Drama with Mom Teresa

Nothing will come between Gia Giudice and her family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Housewives feuded last week at Traci Johnson's bonding event at TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park after Teresa, 49, called out Margaret, 54, for questioning her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Teresa ended up leaving the event early, but not before gifting the group with items from her new fitness clothing line.

In this week's episode, things only got more heated between the women, especially at the charity softball game that was organized by Dolores Catania. Despite the ongoing drama, Teresa requested that the group wear her new fitness line to the game. Though half of the Housewives agreed, in order to appease Teresa, Margaret stood firm in her refusal.

"I brought stuff if you guys want it. It's my workout line," Teresa told the group inside the locker room, to which Margaret responded, "No, we're good. We're at a charity event, we're good."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Season 11 From left: Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs and Gia Giudice | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty; Aaron Kopelman/Bravo; Manny Carabel/Getty

RELATED: RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Feuds with Margaret Josephs and Traci Johnson After They Question Her Fiancé

Her tone struck a chord with Gia, who rolled her eyes at the comment before telling Margaret, "I mean, you're wearing the same thing anyway. We're all wearing black leggings. She supports you guys at everything."

In response, Margaret told Gia, "I support her all the time, just not today."

Speaking about their tense exchange, Margaret said in a confessional: "I'm very taken aback because I love Gia. I wish [Teresa] would've just said to Gia, 'Don't argue with Margaret. You know, we had an argument, don't worry about it.' "

Gia then met her mom in the restroom, where she whispered, "Margaret is just such a bitch... I was like, 'She supported you with everything. You're wearing black leggings, so am I, it's the same thing.' "

The eldest Giudice child added in a confessional, "Just because my mom and Margaret aren't getting along, they are both still friends, so Margaret not supporting her is just very rude."

"Uh oh, here we go," Teresa responded, before adding in a confessional of her own, "Finally somebody has my back! Of course, it's my daughter. Maybe Melissa [Gorga] can take lessons."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gia Giudice Teresa Giudice Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Gia and Teresa also shared a sweet mother-daughter moment earlier in the episode, while cleaning out their closets in preparation for their upcoming move. (Teresa and her four daughters are moving into a new home with Louie and his two sons.)

"Moving is going to be very sad," Gia said to her mom. "It's not like we're like, 'Yay, we're so happy to leave! Like, no."

"It's sad because this is the house you grew up in," Teresa pointed out.

In a confessional, Gia explained that leaving their house also meant closing the chapter of their lives that included her father, Joe Giudice. (He was deported from the U.S. in 2019 after serving 41 months in jail for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.)

"I'm very upset about selling my childhood home. That's the last thing of my dad that we have physically in the United States," the college student explained. "So the last piece of him is not gonna be ours anymore."

"Once you guys are in, I know you're gonna be so happy. And I'm ready for a new beginning with Louie," Teresa told her daughter. "That's why it's pissing me off to no end that Margaret and Traci are trying to bring to light all of these false accusations about Louie ... I'm like, how dare you question anything about my boyfriend?!"

Teresa Giudice Louie A. Ruelas Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas | Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Louie has been under the microscope by the cast of RHONJ this season after allegations about his past surfaced, including one claim that he beat his ex-fiancée in front of their children.

In a recent episode, Louie denied all allegations, noting that "there's no truth" to the claims but "there's a couple of very angry exes [who are] very thirsty for attention."

Though the group has continued to question his alleged actions, Teresa has remained steadfast in her loyalty to her fiancé. "He does not have to prove himself to no one ... He's my boyfriend and I'm gonna stick up for him," she said during a previous episode.