"I was very impressed with him," Margaret Josephs said of Teresa Giudice's fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas

RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Says Her Opinion of Teresa Giudice's Fiancé Has Changed Since the Reunion

Margaret Josephs has had a change of heart.

All season long, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been at odds with costar Teresa Giudice. The tension emerged amid Teresa's belief that Margaret spoke to the press about her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas' alleged past. Margaret has denied such speculation, though she has frequently voiced her skepticism of Louie.

Addressing her current opinion of Teresa's soon-to-be-husband, Margaret said on Watch What Happens Live that her thoughts on Louie have changed since they filmed the season 12 reunion.

"He spoke a lot at the reunion," she said on Tuesday of Louie, who proposed to Teresa, 49, last October. "I think he said some very valid things at the reunion and I was very impressed with him there."

Margaret's initial skepticism of Louie once led to a violent argument with Teresa. While on the group's Nashville trip, Teresa flung an entire tablescape at Margaret after accusing her castmate of trying to provide information on Louie's alleged past to bloggers.

Margaret told WWHL host Andy Cohen she "did not think it was going to go to that level" between them. Additionally, Margaret claimed she never spoke to bloggers about Louie.

"No, I did not," she said. "They don't need me to talk to the blogs."

Teresa has been consistently going to bat for Louie throughout the season. At one point, she even exited the cast's Jersey Shore vacation rental home after Louie became upset by all of the chatter about him.

The Louie-centered drama is also a topic discussed in the upcoming season 12 reunion. In a sneak peek released this week, Andy, 53, listed out a series of allegations Teresa's fiancé is facing and asked whether "any of it" is "true."

Teresa even told Margaret to "shut up" after her castmate claimed Louie "lied on camera."