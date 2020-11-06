RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Thinks Housewives Drink Since They 'Don't Like to Eat on Camera'

"If you have a drink in your hand, it looks more sophisticated," said the Real Housewives of New Jersey star

Margaret Josephs has a guess as to why so many Housewives opt to drink when filming.

Speaking with the New York Post's Page Six, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 53, speculated that the simple reason so many of her reality star counterparts tend to imbibe is because they'd rather not be seen eating on camera.

"I think it’s easier to have a drink on camera then constantly have food in your mouth," said Josephs. "If you have a drink in your hand, it looks more sophisticated. People don’t like to eat on camera, and if you’re drinking and not eating, obviously it’s much easier to get drunk."

Josephs explained that for her part, she decided to approach drinking carefully, noting that her mom had an "unhealthy relationship" with alcohol.

"You really go either way, but it was very frightening to me so I did vow as I grew up I’m never going to drink in front of my children," she said. "It’s not like I’ve never had a drink, but I don’t like to feel out of control and you can still be the life of the party and not drink."

Josephs told the outlet that she has supported Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn Windham-Burke with her sobriety. Windham-Burke, 42, revealed on the new season of the show that she's an alcoholic and attends AA meetings regularly. Josephs called Windham-Burke a "very strong woman."

"I think that’s really hard that she came out with that," said Josephs. "I’ve had dinner with her since then. We’ve had a discussion about it. We’re very good friends."

Last month, Windham-Burke opened up about the daunting decision to reveal her alcoholism to millions of Bravo viewers. "If you look at the footage of the premiere, you can see my hands shaking because I knew if I said, 'I'm an alcoholic,' I couldn't take it back," she told Glamour.

"I was scared I wouldn't be fun anymore, that my life was going to be boring. I really thought alcohol made life enjoyable, and that's sad," she added.

"Nine months later, I realize that's not true. Honestly, I dance even more now because I can stay awake. I sometimes used to pass out at, like, 7 p.m. because I had been drinking all day," said Windham-Burke. "So yeah, I actually have way more fun now."